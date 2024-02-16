Embedded Software Integration Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Come join us!
Volvo Autonomous Solutions is one of the newest and most exciting companies within the Volvo Group who develops and commercializes industrial autonomous transport solutions that significantly improve productivity, reduce emissions to almost zero, and radically improve safety. Our mission is to develop and commercialize industrial autonomous transport solutions and solve real-world problems!
Safe and seamless operation of Autonomous vehicles is a challenging task and the Transport Mission team within the Global Technology Area - Verification & Validation (GTA V&V) is playing a key role in ensuring it. We are a small but passionate and effective team. We are stronger than the sum of its parts and ready to tackle the big challenges we have ahead of us. We are looking for your support and contribution to ensure the quality of our Autonomous Driving (AD) system.
But what about Transport Mission? What is that?
A Transport Mission is just as the name suggests, a mission sent to the autonomous vehicle to transport goods, which is a fitting name for the team working with in-vehicle autonomous system verification & validation at Volvo Autonomous Solutions! In the Transport Mission team, we believe in the importance and power of diversity within the group and strive to have people with different backgrounds, experiences, and personalities. We believe that it is not only technical ability that is important but also interpersonal and teamwork skills that are key to our success.
As an ESW Integration Engineer within the Transport Mission team, you will be part of a diverse group who thrives in problem-solving, teamwork, and innovation. We are looking for colleagues who are curious, committed, and solution oriented to join us in Gothenburg.
A day within the team can involve; testing autonomous laps at one of our state-of-the-art test facilities; integrating new SW and verifying its compatibility closely with developers; running our state-of-the-art test facilities as a customer site from start up to shut down.
In our team you will be using OXTs, Vision, CANalyzer, and many other tools to aid in the integration, data logging, and operating of our autonomous vehicles. Competence within Linux, GIT, connectivity, JAMA, and JIRA is preferred. We are working primarily at AstaZero (near Alingsås) and Säve (20 minutes outside of Gothenburg). All these activities within a team that highly values diversity and is just as good at solving complex problems, as we are at having fun solving them!
Are you innovative, love working in a team, and get excited when thinking about being a part of developing and verifying some of the most advanced autonomous transport solutions in the world? Then we would like to welcome you to the Transport Mission team at Volvo Autonomous Solutions, because we believe the future is bright and exciting, and we want you to join in our mission of solving real-world problems through sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions!
Want to know more?
Please contact me, Jacob Aduama, Hiring manager, jacob.aduama@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Autonomous Solutions accelerates the development, commercialization and sales of autonomous transport solutions, focusing on defined segments for the on- and off-road space. The combination of strong tech expertise and skilled customer solutions creates innovative transport offers never seen before. We are constantly pushing our own skills and ability to drive change in a traditional industry to meet a growing customer demand. We are now looking for innovative, committed individuals to join us in our endeavor to create customer solutions that enhance safety, flexibility and productivity. Ersättning
