Embedded Software Integration Engineer
2024-01-16
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as an Embedded Software Integration Engineer. As part of this team, you will be at the center of our embedded development. The mission of Software Platforms within Computational Software Infrastructure (CSI) is to provide best in class embedded software platform & technologies, that enable's software-driven transport solutions. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and strive to be in the forefront. We foster teamwork and collaboration with continuous improvement mind-set. We are responsible for the complete life cycle, from strategy to maintenance of the on-board base SW platform.
This is a consultant opportunity through Randstad Technologies.
Please apply at www.randstad.se,
no later than 2024-02-01.
. For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
You will be part of a team of highly skilled engineers with responsibility to develop the test automation framework. The team provide feedback to help all involved teams and trains in the organization to make decision on ECU SW quality through automated test executions. You will be involved in the core development of our test automation framework. You will work closely with your team to develop the test environment of the future, enabling automated HIL-testing of the next generation of trucks. The automation chain employs a lot of different technical solutions, the major ones are Jenkins, Gradle and C#/.NET.
Qualifications
To be able to take on this challenge successfully, we believe that you will possess the following skills and competencies:
M.Sc in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent
Automotive and Autosar knowledge using CANoe
Experience in HIL-testing and interested in rigs and HW
Used to working in Jenkins and Gradle as well as handling different APIs
Programmer in C#/Groovy/Java/Python
Knowledge of Vehicle Ethernet, SOVD, SomeIP and SecOC is beneficial
Experience working in agile teams
Service-minded
At Randstad, we see the possible in people.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry.
