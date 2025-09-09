Embedded Software Engineer to Jemac
EdZa AB / Datajobb / Kalmar Visa alla datajobb i Kalmar
2025-09-09
, Mörbylånga
, Borgholm
, Nybro
, Torsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EdZa AB i Kalmar
, Karlskrona
, Hylte
, Kristianstad
, Jönköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about embedded systems, IoT, and crafting real-world solutions? Do you thrive in creative environments where your work makes a tangible impact? Join Jemac, a tight-knit team of tech enthusiasts, as we shape the future of smart products and connected devices.
About Jemac Jemac is a development and product company based in Kalmar, Sweden, specializing in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Founded in 2010, the company has strong roots in the telecom sector and now offers cutting-edge technology used in applications such as water pumps, elevators, and energy monitoring.
With an annual turnover of over 10 million SEK and a highly skilled, close-knit team, Jemac handles everything from hardware and firmware development to mechanical design, testing, and prototyping. It's a dynamic and creative work environment where every individual truly makes a difference.
About the role As an Embedded Software Engineer at Jemac, you'll be at the core of our product development initiatives, helping Jemac push the boundaries of what's possible in IoT.
Your responsibilities will include:
Developing embedded software for IoT devices with a strong focus on connectivity, data acquisition, and cloud integration.
Designing and implementing communication protocols for wireless and/or networked systems.
Collaborating closely with hardware engineers to ensure smooth software-hardware integration.
Optimizing performance and energy efficiency in embedded applications.
Conducting unit testing and debugging to uphold product reliability and quality.
What we're looking for We're looking for someone ith a curious mind and solid experience in embedded software development. Ideally, you bring:
A background in computer science, electronics, or a related field-or equivalent work experience.
5+ years of experience in C/C++ and experience with platforms like FreeRTOS, Linux, Zephyr, or Mbed.
Hands-on experience with IoT solutions and wireless/network protocols such as MQTT and HTTPS.
Understanding of IoT security fundamentals including authentication and encryption.
Familiarity with cloud platforms like AWS IoT, Azure IoT, or Google Cloud IoT.
Proficiency in working across all layers of the software stack - from device-level to the cloud.
Is fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Why Jemac? At Jemac, you'll be part of an open and welcoming culture where innovation drives everything. You'll take on exciting, meaningful challenges that foster both professional and personal growth. We believe great collaboration happens when people come together - that's why we value team members who enjoy working from our office. While some flexibility may be possible, we see the office as the natural hub for creativity, problem-solving, and team spirit. Most importantly, you'll contribute to real-world solutions in a company that genuinely values creativity, teamwork, and individual impact.
We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact Tyra Nguyen at tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare EdZa AB
(org.nr 559328-6411), https://edzagroup.se/ Arbetsplats
Ed:Za Kontakt
Tyra Nguyen tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se +46 76 721 49 75 Jobbnummer
9499415