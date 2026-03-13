Embedded Software Engineer
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-13
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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description For our client we are looking for a Senior Software Engineer.
As a senior software engineer your span will be to architecturally guide development teams and assume ownership of a critical safety functions. You will act on field data of our products, furthermore you will put requirements on development teams. You will work with system level requirements and break them down to software level requirements.
You have worked or is working with embedded development of safety critical systems, paired or in combination with C++ as a coding language.
To qualify for the role, it is required that you are familiar with several of below areas:
• CarWeaver
• ISO26262
• C++
• JSON/YAML/XML
• Tegra chipset
• DriveOS
• QNX
• Linux
• Markdown
Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7386547-1893012". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9797573