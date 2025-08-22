Embedded Software Engineer
We are looking for an Embedded Application Software Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in September 2025, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description:
The Application Software (ASW) Engineer is responsible for developing, implementing, and validating embedded software applications for automotive powertrain and electric drive unit (EDU) systems. This role involves designing and integrating application-layer software that interacts with hardware and middleware to ensure optimal system performance, safety, and compliance with industry standards.
Responsibility/ Role Description:
Design, develop, and integrate application-layer software for automotive embedded systems.
Implement and optimize control algorithms for electric drive unit (EDU) and powertrain systems.
Develop model-based software (MBD) using MATLAB/Simulink and integrate it into embedded systems.
Ensure compliance with AUTOSAR architecture and software development standards.
Collaborate with software, hardware, and calibration teams to ensure software functionality aligns with system requirements.
Implement functional safety requirements in compliance with ISO 26262.
Develop and maintain real-time control software for automotive applications.
Conduct Software-in-the-Loop (SiL), Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL), and vehicle testing to validate software performance.
Optimize CPU and memory usage to ensure efficient execution of embedded software.
Troubleshoot and debug software issues using tools such as CANalyzer, CANoe, and Vector DaVinci Developer.
Maintain software version control and documentation using Git, SVN, or similar tools.
Ensure cybersecurity compliance by implementing secure coding practices (ISO/SAE 21434).
Develop AUTOSAR-compliant application software for automotive ECUs.
Create and test Simulink models for control strategies and embedded applications.
Integrate control algorithms with middleware and low-level drivers.
Perform unit testing and system validation in both virtual and real-world environments.
Work with software architects and system engineers to define software requirements and architectures.
Debug and optimize real-time software performance in embedded platforms.
Implement diagnostic and fault detection strategies for vehicle systems.
Participate in Agile development processes and software reviews.
Support continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) of software updates.
Document software specifications, test results, and development processes for traceability.
Required skills:
Embedded Software Development - Experience in developing real-time embedded applications.
AUTOSAR Architecture - Knowledge of AUTOSAR Classic and Adaptive Platform.
Programming Languages - Proficiency in C, C++, Python, and MATLAB/Simulink.
Control Systems & Algorithms - Strong understanding of model-based control strategies.
Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) - Experience in structured development processes (ASPICE, Agile, V-Model).
Automotive Communication Protocols - Expertise in CAN, LIN, FlexRay, and Ethernet communication.
Software Testing & Debugging - Familiarity with Vector CANoe, CANalyzer, and Polyspace.
Functional Safety & Cybersecurity - Experience in ISO 26262, MISRA C, and ISO/SAE 21434.
Continuous Integration & Version Control - Experience with Git, Jenkins, and CI/CD pipelines.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in September 2025, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso.
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11
