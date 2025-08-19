Embedded Software Engineer
2025-08-19
OptiCept Technologies AB is now looking for a passionate and driven Embedded Software Engineer.
About the role
OptiCept provides the food and plant industry with high-tech solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth through patented technology within Pulsed Electric Field and Vacuum Infusion.
The engineer will be part of the software department, where your main focus will be on design and development of embedded firmware applications for STM32 of new and existing units and production.
You are offered
An important role at a growing company where you are given responsibilities right from the start and where you are encouraged to come up with suggestions for improvement.
The opportunity to be part of a company that is at the forefront of its industry and work with the latest and unique technology.
Work tasks and responsibilities
• Software solutions and effectively drive and control the embedded development
• Agile design process
• Software Requirements, Design Implementation, Validation, and documentation
We are looking for
To qualify for the role, it is required that you are familiar with the following areas:
A Master's degree in computer science or equivalent
106+ years of experience with embedded SoC development environments
Strong coding skills in C, C++
Fluency in spoken and written English
• Experience from the interrupt design in Opticept Power Module
• Knowledge of setting up a test system for Opticept Power Module electronics
• Knowledge of Opticept OTA solution
Application and Contact
Start: Immediately, taking into account any notice period
Scope: Full-time
Working hours: Office hours
Place: Lund is the home office, but the role includes travel to customers and factories
You report to the Head of Technology
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29
E-post: info@opticept.se
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Embedded Software Engineer". Omfattning
OptiCept Technologies AB
(org.nr 556844-3914)
Skiffervägen 12
)
224 78 LUND
Hanshenric Carenborn hanshenric.carenborg@opticept.se
9466082