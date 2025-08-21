Embedded Software Engineer - Real-Time Systems (C/ARM)
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2025-08-21
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
.
TRATON Group R&D
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
The Platform Group is responsible for developing software for TRATON's embedded mechatronic systems. The software developed by the group sits between the application layer and the hardware, with the purpose of enabling the application teams to develop efficient functions without needing to know all the details about how the hardware are controlled.
Our platform software are used in many control units in trucks and buses, and we need to expand our team to meet the growing demand, especially from electrified vehicles. The development work takes place in a creative environment with a strong focus on the end-user.
We are currently looking for a development engineer to join our team, which today consists of 16 people.
Job responsibilities
As a developer, you will write drivers in C to hide the electronics in an embedded system. You will also program the system to interpret signals from the sensors and actuators found in a modern vehicle.
Examples of work tasks include:
* Controlling injection valves synchronized with engine position.
* Managing communication between control units in a distributed system.
* Measuring and diagnosing electrical input signals from sensors.
* Functional testing with a debugger on the bench.
* Handling interfaces towards simulation frameworks (Software in the loop).
Who you are
You have a Master of Science in Computer Engineering or equivalent, with experience in writing software for real-time systems. The role requires solid knowledge of C programming for real-time systems. The processors we use have ARM architecture-experience with ARM processors is therefore especially valuable. You are proactive, detail-oriented, and an effective communicator.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experiences and perspectives are valuable to us.
TRATON offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include a wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job Express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-08. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Per Olsson, Group Manager (TGRAMES) at per.olsson@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "19697-43602552". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Otto Wetterström 00000000 Jobbnummer
9470173