Embedded Software Engineer - Adas & Qnx
2025-03-03
AutoExecutive is seeking an Embedded Software Engineer with expertise in QNX and ADAS for a leading client in the automotive industry, based in Gothenburg. This role offers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge driver assistance technologies, collaborating with cross-functional teams to develop and optimize platform drivers for next-generation automotive solutions.
About the Role
In this role, you will be responsible for the design, development, and debugging of QNX-based platform drivers. Your expertise will be essential in customizing and optimizing software to meet complex automotive requirements. You will work closely with hardware engineers, software teams, and customers to ensure seamless integration and functionality of ADAS systems.
Key Responsibilities
Develop, customize, and debug platform drivers for QNX-based automotive systems.
Optimize software performance to meet stringent automotive safety and real-time requirements.
Analyze technical specifications and hardware schematics to adapt and enhance device drivers.
Work in close collaboration with cross-functional engineering teams to ensure smooth execution of development projects.
Assist customers with the customization and deployment of new automotive solutions.
Din Profil
Your Profile
• Degree in Computer Science, Telecommunications Engineering, or a related field.
• Proven hands-on development experience with C and C++.
• Expertise in QNX or other real-time operating systems (RTOS).
• Strong experience in device driver development and bring-up on QNX RTOS and Hypervisor environments.
• Solid understanding of multi-threaded and multi-core processing.
• Experience in the automotive domain is an advantage.
• Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and communication skills.
• Familiarity with Bootloader customization and optimization is a plus.
Technical Skillset (Preferred)
• QNX RTOS, OS Concepts, Multithreading, IPC, SECPOL, VirtIO, IFS
• Hardware interfaces such as I2C, SPI, UART, GPIO, PCIe, USB, Ethernet
• Storage drivers (NVMe, UFS, eMMC, Memory Drivers)
Experience with debugging tools such as JTAG and Trace3.
Our client is a global technology company specializing in automotive software and engineering solutions. They work closely with leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, driving innovation in areas such as ADAS, autonomous driving, connected mobility, and electrification. With a strong emphasis on R&D and cutting-edge technologies, the company is at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility. Their expertise in embedded software, AI, and cloud-based solutions makes them a trusted partner for next-generation vehicle development.
This is a unique opportunity to join a pioneering team in the ADAS and automotive software domain. If you are passionate about embedded software development in the automotive industry, we encourage you to apply and take the next step in your career.
