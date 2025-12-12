Embedded Software Developer
2025-12-12
Who We Are
Allgon is a leading manufacturer of wireless machinery control systems, delivering customized solutions to companies across the industrial sector. Our customers engage with us through our subsidiaries, Tele Radio, Åkerströms and Sistematica. We are passionate about developing industrial remote control solutions that enhance safety and efficiency worldwide.
Our R&D department values fast decision-making, open communication, and a flat organizational structure while offering strong resources and excellent development opportunities. We have a team of around 50 professionals working across multiple locations, including Gothenburg, Björbo, Malaga, China and Vietnam.
About the Role
We are looking for an Embedded Software Developer to join our embedded software development team. In this role, you will contribute to ensuring that our software is designed for scalability, maintainability, and efficiency, enabling multiple teams to work seamlessly on development. This is a hands-on role, involving direct software development, requirements management, and architectural best practices. The role is based in the head office in Gothenburg and reports to the R&D Embedded Manager.
Key Responsibilities:
Represent embedded software in project core teams and act as a technical expert across projects.
Contribute to the development of specifications, design, and implementation of software solutions.
Provide accurate time and resource estimations for software development.
Ensure adherence to software architecture and design standards.
Collaborate with product managers, project managers, and other engineers to align software solutions with business needs.
Analyze and define technical requirements, considering cost, performance, usability, and customer needs.
What We're Looking For
We are looking for a skilled embedded software developer who thrives in a collaborative and technical environment. The ideal candidate has professional experience with embedded software development, enjoys working close to the hardware, and is motivated to contribute to high-quality embedded software solutions. This role requires strong organizational skills with a focus on quality and attention to detail. The candidate should have a customer-focused mindset and the ability to translate requirements into technical solutions. Additionally, we seek someone who is self-driven, capable of working independently, and takes responsibility for their work.
Key qualifications include:
University degree in Electronics, Computer Science, or a related field, or hands-on experience in software engineering.
3 years of experience in embedded software development, including requirement management, architectural design, testing, and automation.
Experience in programming, preferably C.
Strong understanding of software development methodologies and structured processes.
Basic knowledge of electronics with the ability to read and interpret circuit diagrams.
Experience in wireless communication and communication protocols is meritorious.
Excellent problem-solving skills with a keen eye for technical details.
Fluent in English (written and verbal) and preferably also Swedish.
What We Offer
Work with cutting-edge, high-quality products in a dynamic environment.
Opportunities for continuous professional growth and career development.
A challenging and rewarding role within a growing organization.
Collective agreement, including 9 extra days off per calendar year through reduced working hours.
3,000 SEK annually for wellness benefits.
About Allgon
Allgon is a Swedish company specializing in industrial radio control, with a strong track record in wireless technology innovation. Through our brands Tele Radio, Åkerströms and Sistematica, we have built a global presence, employing over 470 professionals and presence in 26 countries.
We offer an exciting work environment in a profitable and growing organization with a strong technical focus. Despite our global reach, we maintain the close-knit atmosphere of a smaller company, where every employee has a voice and can influence the projects they work on.
At Allgon, sustainability is a key priority-ecologically, socially, and financially. We are committed to attracting passionate individuals who share our vision of a safer, more efficient world through advanced wireless technology.
Join us and contribute to building world-class embedded software solutions!
