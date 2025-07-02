Embedded Software Developer
2025-07-02
At HMS Industrial Networks, people are at the center of everything we do. We work together in a welcoming, innovative, and inclusive culture where continuous learning and teamwork are key.
We're now looking for an Embedded Software Developer to join one of our software teams in Halmstad.
Right now, we're building something new - a next-generation platform for industrial connectivity. Our mission is to deliver innovative embedded solutions that power industrial connectivity, from enabling smart and efficient manufacturing to supporting next-generation information and data ecosystems.
It's an exciting time to join us if you have a curious mind and a keen interest in technology, are passionated about low-level C/C++ programming, and enjoy working in a collaborative environment.
ABOUT THE ROLE
You will be an integral part of a cross-functional project team working on our future platform and concept. You will work in one of our highly collaborative and experienced development teams developing software that powers world-leading industrial network products.
Our products operates in demanding real-time environments and must meet high standards in performance, security, and reliability. You will work close to the hardware, with a focus on writing efficient, maintainable, and secure embedded C/C++ code. The role involves both design and development as well as troubleshooting, verification and continuous improvement.
We have a prestige-free working environment, where everyone wants to share their knowledge and help each other. For that reason, we prefer to work together in our Halmstad office, but working remotely a couple of days a week is an option.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND TASKS
•
Design, develop and maintain embedded software in C/C++
•
Actively contribute to a high-quality and maintainable codebase
•
Explore and evaluate new technologies to help drive innovation
•
Proactively participate in design discussions and contribute to technical decision-making
•
Collaborate with colleagues across hardware, software and product disciplines
•
Troubleshoot, debug, and optimize for performance and reliability
ABOUT YOU
We're looking for a team player driven by curiosity, openness, and you thrive on solving problems. You enjoy diving into technical challenges, learning along the way, and collaborating across disciplines. Confident yet humble, you take on complex tasks while keeping the bigger picture in mind. You can navigate in a changing environment and enjoy working close to hardware with a with a genuine appreciation for the craft of embedded development.
We assume that you have previous experience with embedded C/C++ coding, since it will be part of your daily work. Knowledge about industrial protocols and hardware is meritorious. Whether you're early in your career or a seasoned professional, we're eager to meet candidates who share our passion for technology and continuous learning.
Experience
• Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field
• Comfortable working with embedded C/C++ in real-world projects
• Python scripting
• TCP/IP
Additional technical experience we value
• Industrial networks (such as EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, EtherCAT)
• Experience with RTOS for embedded
• Jenkins, Git
• TLS
ABOUT US
At HMS, we believe that connecting matters in everything from making machines talk to engaging with our customers. Our state-of-the-art technology provides a fast and easy way to network millions of industrial devices all over the world. From factory automation to connected buildings, remote solutions, and future technologies, we provide innovative solutions that save you time and money creating a more productive and sustainable world. HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software TM.
With offices around the globe, HMS is truly an international company, but our culture remains unified - driven by Heart, Mind, and Soul - a summary of how we do things (makes for a pretty good abbreviation too).
ABOUT THE APPLICATION
HMS is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Join us in pushing the boundaries of technology and making a significant impact on the industry. Apply today with your application in English and be part of a team that values your unique perspective and expertise!
Due to the upcoming summer holidays, the position will remain open for applications until August 31th. The selection process will be paused during July and the first few weeks of August, so if you submit your application during this time, we kindly ask you for patience when it comes to feedback.
If you want to learn more about the role, feel free to contact Malin Sjögren, Team Manager Software, at masj@hms.se
.
If you want to know more about the recruitment process, please contact responsible HR.
