Embedded Software Developer
2025-04-15
Assignment Description - Embedded Software Developer with Qt/QML Focus
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Embedded Software Developer with a strong emphasis on GUI development using Qt/QML in a Linux environment. In this assignment, you will be an integral part of a cross-functional, agile R&D team, contributing hands-on to the implementation, testing, maintenance, and delivery of reliable and high-quality embedded software solutions.
Assignment Details:
Start date: As soon as possible
Duration: Minimum of 6 months
Location: On-site in Solna, 4-5 days per week
Language: English fluency required (both spoken and written)
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop and maintain embedded software solutions in a Linux environment.
Implement intuitive and high-performance graphical user interfaces using Qt/QML.
Collaborate closely with other developers, testers, designers, and product owners within an agile workflow.
Ensure quality through structured testing, continuous integration and version control practices.
Take part in architectural discussions and help evolve software platforms in a scalable way.
Requirements:
5+ years of hands-on experience as a software developer in Linux-based environments.
Bachelor's degree (or higher) in Computer Science or equivalent.
Solid background in Embedded Linux systems and strong programming skills in C++.
Extensive experience with Qt and QML for GUI development.
Proficient in working with Git-based source control (Git, GitLab and/or GitHub).
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and automated build environments.
Ability to work on-site in Solna 4-5 days per week.
Excellent communication skills and fluency in English (written and verbal).
Team player with a collaborative and goal-oriented mindset.
Meritorious (Nice to Have):
Experience with UX design tools such as Figma.
Previous experience acting as a Scrum Master in a scaled agile environment.
Knowledge of medical software standards such as IEC 62304 and IEC 81001-5-1.
Background in medtech or other regulated industries.
If you are passionate about building embedded systems that make a real impact, and thrive in a dynamic and collaborative environment, this opportunity could be a great match for you.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments.
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
