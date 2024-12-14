Embedded software developer
Scania CV AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-12-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania CV AB
Be part of shaping the future of real-time systems
The future is here, and Scania is rapidly adapting to and taking the lead in a world where software is an integral part of our product portfolio. Many new projects are starting where real-time software is critical and expertise in embedded software and control is required. Within TRATON, we work in a flow-based landscape, inspired by SAFe. In our value stream, our team is responsible for the development and configuration of a modular software platform. We play a central part in shaping and developing future ECUs for all brands in the TRATON group.
In this team, you will find an open-minded culture and a joyful atmosphere that is driven by mutual respect and a genuine enthusiasm for our products.
Your role
As an Embedded software developer, you will be part of an agile team consisting of developers from several sites, responsible for the development of our middleware. You will work on different components of the middleware, as well as contribute to the architecture of the middleware. Starting with high-level requirements, you will design and implement your software. You will test it using SIL/HIL and release it to our internal customers. A focus of your work will be the modularity of the middleware because it will be integrated into a large variety of systems.
Your profile
You are a software developer with experience in embedded systems. Experience with safety and timing-critical architectures, continuous integration, test and simulation-driven development, or other methods to enhance development speed and quality would be welcome and meritorious.
The domain is technically complex and the systems we work with are key to the function, performance, and environmental impact of our products. An engineering background or strong engineering interest is expected. You have experience working with coding in C and Python. Experience in Matlab and with C# is a merit.
You prefer to work in a team, sharing responsibility, and offering and accepting help when needed. We believe in strong teams and take pride in succeeding together.
You are fluent in both written and spoken English. Swedish is meritorious.
Our offer
Scania is leading the shift to sustainable transport. We offer a terrific opportunity to work at the heart and core of embedded software development in an interesting and supportive environment. Your work with us is guaranteed to have a global impact, as well as develop your skills and advance you towards your professional goals.
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Scania, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose to transform the industry by driving the shift.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
For more information
Please contact Hiring Manager Navid Nasiritousi at +46-8-553 50 193 for more information.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2025-01-08.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
#LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "12605-43044731". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Otto Wetterström 00000000 Jobbnummer
9061192