Embedded Software Developer
About the position
Would you like to work in an empowered, enthusiastic, and challenging atmosphere surrounded by highly skilled co-workers?
Does the opportunity of working with development of embedded automotive systems such as shift-by-wire systems and actuators towards major car- and truck brands sound exciting?
Then this position is for you!
Kongsberg Automotive is now looking for Embedded Software Developer who would like to be part of the future development of our products. We are aiming to constantly be in the forefront of our product areas.
The position is based at Kongsberg Automotive
Technical Centre in Mullsjö, Sweden.
What will you do?
You will have the possibility to be part of different projects aiming to develop, improve and renew our products. We offer you good terms, a creative work environment and great opportunities to develop within the company.
Responsibilities
Develop customer specific SW feature components according to functional and non-functional requirements.
Integrate and commit overall SW releases by integrating ASW and BSW components.
Convert system requirements to low level SW requirements.
Develop a software detailed design in line with software architectural design including interface definition, static and dynamic behavior.
Maintain versioning and configuration management of SW components.
Perform Software-in-the-loop and Model in-the-loop simulations.
Own and report relevant open-items and task through task management tools such as JIRA.
Follow SW development quality assurance processes inline with ASPICE.
Develop and maintain tuning guidelines w.r.t SW components developed-
Liaise with Application HW and mechanical subsystems teams to ensure correct functional behavior is achieved.
Perform unit testing together with application HW and SW testing teams to ensure correct implementation.
Review HIL testing reports and liaise with SW testing team for debugging.
Requirements
Minimum BSc in electrical engineering, computer science, controls engineering or any other related engineering field.
5+ years of experience developing embedded software for automotive applications, including experience with AUTOSAR architecture and development.
Strong technical knowledge on C, C++ as well as scripting languages such as Pyhton.
Familiarity with microcontroller architectures such as ARM Cortex-M, PowerPC, or Renesas RH850.
Knowledge of automotive communication protocols such as CAN, LIN, and FlexRay, as well as experience with diagnostic protocols such as UDS and OBD-II.
Familiarity with software testing methodologies, including unit testing, integration testing, and system testing.
Experience in Software requirements analysis.
Familiarity with software development tools such as compilers, debuggers, and version control systems (Git, SVN, Bitbucket).
Familiarity on using requirements management tools (DOORS, Polarion etc.)
Knowledge of functional safety standards such as ISO 26262 is a plus
Experience with development tools such as Vector CANoe, Vector CANalyzer
What we offer
We offer interesting products and projects full of energy and a high pace. Competent and supportive colleagues and management team, all with a great team spirit and people-oriented leadership. A place where you are heard and seen and where you get a great opportunity to develop and grow. We also offer a very nice and modern office, with good coffee and a fully equipped gym including sauna.
Application / Contact
If this sounds interesting and likely the right challenge for you, we look forward to receiving your application!
Please register your CV/resume and cover letter.
