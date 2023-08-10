Embedded Software Developer
2023-08-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
Tele-Radio i Lysekil AB
Tele Radio develops, manufactures and markets radio control systems for industrial use. The company was founded in Lysekil, Sweden in 1955 and has since expanded into the Tele Radio Group. Headquartered in Gothenburg with subsidiaries in Europe, USA and in Asia. In addition to our subsidiaries we have dealerships and partners all over the world. Learn more about us at www.tele-radio.com.
About Tele Radio R&D
We are a small development team in Gothenburg who believes that developing great products is the result of having skilled, passionate and empowered individuals. At our R&D you will experience the joy and freedom of a smaller company with short decision paths, flat organization and where the communication with colleagues, other departments and customers always are open. At the same time you'll have the resources, development potential and international context that often only could be found at much bigger companies. Our product development is today taking place in Sweden, Turkey and China which are all managed from R&D at our Headquarter in Gothenburg.
About The Position
We are now in the process of expanding our R&D in Gothenburg with more embedded software developers. We seek you that loves technology, has a strong drive to develop safe, high quality products and are no stranger to working with development close to the hardware.
We believe you have a great ability to work together with others and that you appreciate playing a key role within the team where you have a lot of possibilities to influence.
We believe you have:
A passion for technology and software development.
Experience in embedded software development. We develop mainly in C for embedded systems for industrial remote controls.
Basic understanding of electronics and ability to read electronic circuit diagrams
Appreciate to work both in small teams and independently. You are self-driven and takes a lot of own responsibility.
Fluent English language, both written and verbal.
If you have experience in one or several of the following areas, it is an extra plus:
Swedish language
Industrial field buses e.g. CAN/Open, J1939, Profibus
Designing software for functional safety
Wireless technologies
Rust programming
Development of products classified for functional safety (EN61508. EN13849)
