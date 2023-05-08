Embedded Software Developer
2023-05-08
Do you see the benefits of gaining variety and experience from different customers and industries but developing with one and the same employer? As an employee at ESSIQ, you get the best of both worlds.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
To fit the role as an Embedded SW Developer you are a person who understands the interaction between hardware and software and knows how to best take advantage of a resource-limited embedded system. You like working in the "lower" layers with structured and optimized code and you know that quality always pays off in the long run. You will work in challenging and exciting projects with the development of advanced embedded systems, either in-house or out with one of our customers. The role includes both independent work and work in agile teams. You will get a great responsibility for your own tasks and the communication and problem solving are always on today's agenda. We expect you to have a user-centered, solution-oriented way of working and that you are open, committed and innovative. Employment with us means both security and freedom, where we support you as much as you want and need. For us, it is important that you are allowed to participate in shaping your career path and that you are involved in influencing ESSIQ as a company and workplace.
QUALIFICATIONS
Below are the basic qualifications for the position, but your personality and mindset are also of great importance
• M.Sc. or B.Sc. (or equivalent) within relevant area
• Minimum 3 years of work experience within development of embedded systems
• Technically committed and likes to work with the entire development process
• Good C / C ++ skills
• Knowledge of any scripting language (e.g. JavaScript, Python, and Ruby)
• Experience of working in an Agile environment
About ESSIQ and our offer to you
ESSIQ is the technology consultancy where everything starts with the individual. We offer you the opportunity to shape your own career, a modern salary policy and flexible solutions! ESSIQ was founded in 2005 and has since grown with over 200 employees and three offices that you can find in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. With us, you have the opportunity to work on site with the client, in-house and in satellite. Your interests and driving forces lead the way and our goal is to make the perfect match between individual and mission.
ESSIQ is a social company. We put a lot of resources into community and we have a wide range of professional and social activities. Our communication platform is imbued with openness and promotes networking and skill exchange as well as leisure activities and relationship building.
CONTACT
Questions about the service? Contact: Fredrik Persson, fredrik.persson@essiq.se
