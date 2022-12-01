Embedded Software Developer - Toyota
2022-12-01
Do you want to work with exciting technology in real-life development projects? That possibility may be closer than You think. Toyota is looking for an Embedded Software developer for a broad range of products, including semi and fully automated variants. At R&D, we actualize real time performance in connected vehicles, and with us You get to work with the latest technology in close contact with the end-product and our customers.
Job description
As an Embedded Software Developer at Toyota, You will:
• Become an important part of one of our software teams that develops the control- systems for our manual, semi- and fully automated vehicles.
• Work closely with customers and end-users to optimize and increase the performance of our product offer.
• Work very close to our products, where a significant part of the development is made on the vehicles in our development lab.
The code You will develop is written in C/C++ and resides in the main nodes of our CAN-based control system. It defines much of the performance and functionality of our end products. As we are rapidly expanding the level of functionality, connectivity, and automation, it also constitutes an increasingly important part of our products.
We have an agile approach where the prioritization is controlled by a backlog set by R&D programs via product owners. We are looking for You who want to be a team member in one of our growing Embedded software teams.
International contacts are an important part of your work in our development department.
Your profile
For the position as Embedded Software developer, we are looking for You who have/are:
• Master or Bachelor of Science in Engineering, other relevant technical college education or vocational education combined with work experience.
• Knowledge and experience of programming in C and C++.
• Knowledge and interest in Mechatronics design.
• Knowledge of CAN-based systems is an advantage.
• Knowledge of development of Real-Time systems and Control Theory is an advantage.
• Good problem-solving ability.
Application process
In this recruitment Toyota collaborates with Skill. Please note that we work with ongoing selection and that the position may be filled before the last application date. Therefore, we encourage you to apply for the position today.
For questions regarding the position, please contact the responsible recruitment consultant Daniella Möller on 013-495 88 16 or daniella.moller@skill.se
.
About us
At our site in Mjölby, 3,000 employees work with material handling from development concepts to manufactured vehicles. Our product range goes from loyal servants such as manual hand trucks to autonomous self-driving 1.5 tonne vehicles and innovative energy solutions. With us, the employee is central and our employees describe us as a friendly company with a focus on personal development, personal responsibility and health.
Sustainable employer
At Toyota, we strive to be a sustainable employer through our outstanding environmental work and our personnel policy. We currently have, among other things, a carbon-neutral production and a KRAV-labelled staff restaurant. Furthermore, we offer our staff good training opportunities through group training eight times a week and a newly renovated gym.
Commuting
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-29
Daniella Möller daniella.moller@skill.se
