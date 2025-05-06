Embedded Lead Developer
2025-05-06
Who is R&D Toyota Material Handling?
Toyota Material Handling is a world leader in material handling and we are making large investments to meet the needs of the future. At our R&D department in Mjölby, 300 employees work on the development of our products and services as well as new innovative solutions. At Toyota, we work with a holistic perspective where employees have responsibility from concept to finished product.
At Toyota, we combine classic design with modern technology in automation, IoT and AI. Our product portfolio ranges from manual hand trucks to driverless vehicles with advanced technology. In the R&D department, we work with short development cycles to meet the demand of a rapidly growing market.
Together, we work in cross-functional teams with agile working methods. Everyday life at R&D alternates between theory and practice, with great opportunities for our engineers to test their new technical solutions in practice in our extensive modern test lab. Our large-scale production lies side by side with R&D, which creates good conditions for direct feedback from the practical application of the products.
The employees in R&D describe our managers and leaders as inclusive, attentive and without prestige. We at Toyota are keen to create a familiar working climate with opportunities for personal development and good career prospects
We are currently seeking a Embedded Lead Developer to join our team at R&D Toyota Material Handling Manufacturing Sweden. As the Lead Developer, you'll be responsible for designing and implementing the software for our future Embedded Linux platform which is built with Yocto. Additionally, you will be responsible for the development and distribution of containerized applications on the platform. If you're a self-motivated person with a passion for technology who enjoys working on challenging projects that are close to the final product, then you are the candidate we are looking for!
The challenge to look forward to
As an Embedded Lead Developer at Toyota Material Handling you will be:
* involved in the design and development of our platforms for IoT and assistant systems. Our systems are utilized to enhance efficiency, cost effectiveness and safety in the operation of our vehicles and their surroundings. Currently, we are working with Embedded Linux (Yocto) and RTOS-based systems. Development is carried out in C, C++, and Python.
In our team, we oversee the entire lifecycle of the subsystem, from hardware and software requirements to implementing and monitoring the final product on customer vehicles. As a Lead Developer, you will have extensive collaboration with stakeholders within the company both nationally and internationally, as well as externally with users and suppliers. You are expected to work independently and take initiative in architectural and technological decisions, while also being a team player who can lead the way and work on development together with the team.
With us, you are offered a varied and eventful workday, where you'll have the opportunity to work closely with the final product, focusing on new technology and innovation. You'll be part of one of the world's largest factories for manufacturing warehouse vehicles, an international company with short decision-making processes and a friendly culture that allows you to influence your work and take on significant responsibility.
More about you
For the role of Embedded Lead Developer, we are looking for someone who is/have:
* Experience in embedded systems, focusing on Embedded Linux (Yocto) and programming in C and C++. Experience with Python and CAN is considered a plus.
* A good habit and ability to collaborate with others.
* Strong interest in technology with thorough understanding to contribute own ideas regarding new technology and architecture.
* A strong sense of responsibility and strives to deliver a final product of high quality.
* Good English language skills. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
