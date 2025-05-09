Embedded Engineer - Senzime AB
2025-05-09
Senzime - A global medical device company
At Senzime, our mission is to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery. We are an innovative medical device company specializing in precision-based patient monitoring solutions. We market an innovative portfolio of solutions, including the TetraGraph, for real-time neuromuscular blockade and recovery monitoring.
Our success is built on the strength of our team. We believe in fostering a culture of transparency, integrity and accountability, we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels heard and valued.
Join Our Team as a Senior Embedded Engineer!
Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology, system architecture, and embedded systems? We are looking for a talented Embedded Engineer to join our dynamic team and help shape the future of innovative solutions.
What You'll Do:
Design & Development: Create and refine embedded software and architecture for advanced products.
Drive Product Development: Contribute to the entire product lifecycle, from conception to delivery.
Ensure Quality: Lead documentation, testing, and troubleshooting to ensure the highest standards.
Innovate: Continuously improve processes and products within your area of responsibility.
Get Involved In:
Selecting the best development tools to optimize efficiency and outcomes.
System architecture design, ensuring scalable and robust solutions.
Conducting pre-studies and technical research for next-generation products.
Building prototypes that bring ideas to life.
Developing a more automated CI/CD testing environment
Investigating complaints and driving solutions for continuous improvement.
What We're Looking For:
At least 3-5 years of experience in embedded systems and architecture software design.
Strong knowledge in C/C++, python and in Linux systems.
Knowledge in HIL and CI/CD systems.
Solid understanding in electronic systems.
Experience in embedded RTOS systems.
Strong knowledge of signal processing in embedded systems.
Proven track record in troubleshooting, testing, and product development.
Proficiency in selecting and working with development tools.
Ability to propose and implement changes to enhance company processes and products.
Experience in the Medical Devices industry is considered a plus
A team player with excellent problem-solving and communication skills
Application
Please send your application at the latest May 18th 2025.
