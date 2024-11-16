Embedded developer to Wireless P2P
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Falun Visa alla datajobb i Falun
2024-11-16
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Gagnef
, Hofors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Falun
, Borlänge
, Säter
, Hedemora
, Smedjebacken
eller i hela Sverige
WP2P is growing and and this is your chance to get on board! You will get to work with state of the art technology within telecom and wireless systems. Apply now to become part of the journey!
OM TJÄNSTEN
WIRELESS P2P TECHNOLOGIES AB is a Swedish SME established in 2014 as spin off from Royal Institute of Technology (KTH, Sweden) with an idea to commercialize the research in the field of embedded wireless systems, specifically decentralized peer-to-peer and mobile ad hoc networking.
In this R&D position you will work with cutting edge technologies in telecom and wireless systems together with the team of highly skilled developers.
This is a direct recruitment, which means that the recruitment process is handled by Academic Work, but you will be hired directly at Wireless P2P Technologies AB.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Design and development of custom high speed electronics, printed circuit boards and schematics
• Design and development of GaN-GaaS power amplifiers for various radio systems
• Working with laboratory measurements of RF systems and amplifiers
• Design of mechanical parts
• Purchasing of electronic components from various suppliers worldwide
• Controlling electronics production process including final testing and product delivery
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University level studies in Electrical Engineering or similar
• Understanding of RF and wireless systems principles
• Solid skills in Altium Designer or other hardware development IDE
• Fluent skills in either Swedish or English
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience in developing high speed embedded systems
• Experience in design of wireless systems
• Experience in working with laboratory measurement instruments such as spectrum analysers, signal generators or power supplies
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Ambitious
• Innovative
• Goal-oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about WP2P here Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15108573". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9015163