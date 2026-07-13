Embedded developer
Piab Aktiebolag / Datajobb / Danderyd Visa alla datajobb i Danderyd
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Piab Aktiebolag i Danderyd
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group we improve our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have done so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1400 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB.
Piab serves a wide range of industries, including e-commerce logistics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, providing innovative vacuum automation solutions tailored to each sector.
Job Mission:
As an Embedded Developer at Piab, you will play a key role in designing, implementing, and maintaining embedded software solutions that drive our innovative automation products. Your expertise will ensure robust hardware/software integration, support continuous improvement, and help deliver high-quality solutions that enhance productivity and safety for our global customers.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
Design, implement, and maintain embedded software for Cortex-M based products.
Develop and maintain support tools (mainly in Python) to improve development and testing workflows.
Integrate and validate communication protocols (BLE, IO-Link, PROFINET, and other industrial buses).
Participate in code reviews, design discussions, and sprint planning (using Jira and Git).
Collaborate with hardware engineers to ensure seamless HW/SW integration.
Debug and resolve issues at both hardware and software levels.
Implement and tune control algorithms as required by product specifications.
Document software design, architecture, and user guides in English.
Contribute to continuous improvement of development processes and toolchains.
Support production and field teams with troubleshooting and technical expertise.
Ensure compliance with relevant industry standards and best practices.
REQUIREMENTS:
Proficient in Embedded C programming (focus on Cortex-M architectures)
RTOS experience (FreeRTOS, now renamed, and similar real-time operating systems)
Version control with Git
Task and issue tracking with Jira
Debugging and troubleshooting embedded systems
Hardware/software integration and testing
Familiarity with electronics schematics and basic hardware debugging
Fluent in English (spoken and written); Swedish is a plus
Ability to work in cross-functional, multicultural teams
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
Attention to detail and quality focus
Ability to document code and technical solutions clearly
Adaptability to new technologies and tools
Collaborative team player
Proactive and self-driven
Curious and eager to learn
Structured and organized
Communicative and open-minded
Resilient under pressure
Customer- and solution-oriented mindset
PREFERRED SKILLS:
Python scripting for support tool development
BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) protocol stack integration
IO-Link communication
Ethernet-based industrial buses (e.g., PROFINET)
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach.
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
Stable employer: As part of Patricia Industries and connected to the Wallenberg family, Piab benefits from strong support and a commitment to long-term growth and sustainability.
This is what our employees say about us:
"At Piab, I have the chance to leave my own footprint. The low hierarchy means my ideas are heard and valued. #LoveWhereIWork"
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about innovation and want to make a difference in the world of automation, we would love to hear from you! Use the following link to upload your CV.
Please be advised that a valid work permit for the country we offer the open vacancy in is required for non-EU citizens. Unfortunately, applications without a valid work permit cannot be considered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Piab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556055-7687)
Vendevägen 89 (visa karta
)
182 32 DANDERYD Arbetsplats
Piab Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
10001231