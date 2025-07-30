Embedded Developer
We are seeking a highly skilled and hands-on consultant with deep expertise in rendering performance and Android build systems. In this role, you'll drive critical improvements to application rendering speed and streamline Android build processes making a direct impact on user experience and development efficiency.
Assignment Overview
In this assignment, you will take on a technically challenging role focused on enhancing both rendering performance and the Android build pipeline. You'll be part of a collaborative and highly competent engineering team, contributing to the delivery of high-quality products under performance-sensitive conditions.
Key Responsibilities
Optimize rendering performance in the application using C++, OpenGL, and GLSL.
Develop efficient, resource-conscious code for embedded environments, ensuring smooth graphical output under constrained hardware conditions.
Improve Android build pipelines, including Gradle and Maven configurations, with the goal of significantly reducing build times and increasing developer productivity.
Troubleshoot and refine performance bottlenecks related to both rendering and build tools.
Contribute to knowledge sharing within the team and help establish best practices around performance and build management.
Must-Have Skills
Rendering Optimization:
Proficiency in C++
Strong experience with OpenGL
Solid understanding of GLSL for shader programming
Embedded systems development with a focus on performance
Android Build Optimization:
Deep experience with Gradle
Proven track record in improving Android build times
Familiarity with Maven and build dependency management
Nice-to-Have Skills
Scripting experience with Python
Familiarity with GitLab CI/CD pipelines
General knowledge of performance profiling tools
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
