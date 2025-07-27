Embedded Developer
2025-07-27
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Role Summary
As an Embedded Developer in the Framework team within the Value Creation Team PCS (Propulsion Control System), you will play a key role in developing Middleware Software components such as Real-Time Database and File Handling. You will also contribute to the Diagnostic Framework, Cyber Security Implementation, and Unified Diagnostic Services for all inhouse developed Propulsion Control Systems.
Job Responsibilities
Middleware SW development (Real Time Database, File Handling).
Implement Diagnostic Framework.
Work with Unified Diagnostic Services (UDS) or KWP.
Cyber Security Implementation for embedded systems.
Who You Are
You hold a Master of Science in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
You have strong programming skills in C and Python.
Experience in embedded systems development for at least 2 years.
Know how of ISO26262, ASPICE and MISRA C.
Knowledgeable in CAN and Diagnostics.
Experience with Matlab/Simulink is an advantage.
You are a collaborative team player with a passion for innovation and continuous improvement.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
The Powertrain System Framework unit consists of three specialized teams: Cyber Security, Architecture & Functional Safety, and Framework, with the mission to deliver safe and secure propulsion systems with a modular SW architecture and a pipeline that enables quick releases with high quality.
We are part of the Powertrain Base Functions section, where we develop premium operational mechatronics software to control all in-house propulsion systems. Our mission includes:
Developing control system functionality for in-house conventional gearboxes (GW and GZ).
Creating control systems for electric powertrains (e.g., CCD, P160, eCAM).
Serving as technical system owners for all gearbox and electric powertrain systems.
Delivering operational mechatronics software, including framework, architecture, functional safety, and cyber security
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: linda-malin.erlendsdottir@scania.com
.
