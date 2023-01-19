Embedded developer
Job description
Are you an experienced embedded developer looking for your next opportunity in the area of Malmö, Lund or Helsingborg? Would you like to join a consulting company where your development is in focus and where your closest manager is truly passionate about helping you achieve your career goals? Apply to join Randstad Technologies!
Randstad Technology is looking for embedded developers to join our consulting team. In the position you will be working closely with competent colleagues and you will be given the opportunity to work with clients that are characterized by innovation and commitment.
Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements
Responsibilities
As an Embedded Developer you will be joining a team and helping them to achieve new levels of success. You will be expected to build efficient, secure, reusable, and reliable code as well as contribute to process improvements.
As an experienced developer you are expected to be an active contributor when it comes to sharing knowledge and perhaps even mentor more junior developers.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have:
• 2 years of experience working as an Embedded Developer
Experience with C, C++ and/ or Python
Experience with Embedded Linux
To be successful in this position we believe that you are a person who likes taking initiative and you are a problem solver. Other than that we believe you to be communicative and you have no issues working together with others in a team. You enjoy facing new challenges and developing yourself.
About the company
With more than 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry and offers staffing, consulting and recruitment solutions in all areas of expertise. We also offer interim management, executive search and outplacement services. We have a large network of clients and candidates, which means that we convey hundreds of jobs within different industries all over Sweden. Our ambition is to be the best employer in the market.
By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we help people and organizations to reach their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
