Embedded C/C++ Developer
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. Are you a talented C/C++ developer seeking your next opportunity? Join the Embedded Systems department in Stockholm, where exciting challenges await!
The ALTEN Gothenburg office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Gothenburg team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
A supportive and inclusive workplace with a focus on personal and professional growth.
Opportunities to expand your skill set with access to ALTEN's global network of experts.
Individual education budget.
Work-life balance days: three extra days off per year.
Collective agreement, Pension, insurances, and wellness grants.
WHAT WILL YOU DO
DESIGN AND DEVELOP: CREATE HIGH-QUALITY, REAL-TIME EMBEDDED SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS IN C++ FOR VARIOUS INDUSTRIES.
INNOVATE: WORK ON THE LATEST TECHNOLOGIES SUCH AS IOT, AI, AND AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS, CONTRIBUTING TO EXCITING PROJECTS THAT SHAPE THE FUTURE.
COLLABORATE: JOIN FORCES WITH TALENTED ENGINEERS ACROSS MULTIPLE DISCIPLINES TO DELIVER STATE-OF-THE-ART PRODUCTS AND SYSTEMS.
PROBLEM SOLVE: TACKLE TECHNICAL CHALLENGES WITH CREATIVITY AND OUT-OF-THE-BOX THINKING, ENSURING OPTIMAL PERFORMANCE AND RELIABILITY.
GROW: Expand your knowledge through ongoing training, support, and career development within a dynamic, international environment.
WHO ARE YOU
3+ years in Embedded C/C++ software development within the automotive industry.
Strong proficiency in real-time systems, and embedded platforms (ARM, FPGA, etc.).
Python.
Bash.
Jenkins.
Classic or Adaptive AUTOSAR.
Degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or related field.
Meritorius: experience of Yocto and Buildroot as well as with microcontrollers
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences. For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
