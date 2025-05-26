Embedded C/C++ Developer
2025-05-26
We are seeking a skilled and motivated
SENIOR C++ DEVELOPER TO JOIN OUR TEAM, WORKING ON CUTTING-EDGE AUTOMOTIVE TECHNOLOGIES. YOU WILL BE INVOLVED IN DEVELOPING AND MAINTAINING SOFTWARE for system platforms, Autonomous Driving (AD), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and infotainment solutions. You will contribute to the development of software that powers next-generation vehicles, including fully electric cars and safety-critical systems.
As part of a dynamic and agile team, you will work on both the development and integration of critical software for automotive systems, ensuring they meet the highest standards of performance, safety, and reliability.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Design, develop, and optimize C++ software for automotive systems, including core platform, AD/ADAS, and infotainment.
Develop safety-critical software in line with industry standards (e.g., ISO 26262).
Participate in code reviews, debugging, testing (unit, integration, and system tests), and documentation.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of development processes, including CI/CD, agile methodologies, and automated testing.
Support development on embedded systems, RTOS, and in-vehicle communication protocols (CAN, LIN, Ethernet).
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. Are you a talented C/C++ developer seeking your next opportunity? Join the Embedded Systems department in Gothenburg, where exciting challenges await!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
The ALTEN Gothenburg office is home to a dynamic, highly skilled team of engineers and developers from all over the world who specialize in delivering tailored solutions across sectors like automotive, telecommunications, life sciences, and IT. Known for their collaborative spirit, the team combines deep technical expertise with a proactive, problem-solving approach, fostering an environment where creativity and efficiency meet to drive impactful results for clients. With a strong focus on professional development and a supportive culture, the Gothenburg team is dedicated to both individual growth and collective success, making it an exciting and empowering place to be a part of.
REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
At least
6 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN C++ development in automotive or embedded systems.
Proficiency in C++ programming (C++11/C++14 or later) and experience in real-time operating systems (RTOS) such as QNX or Linux.
Familiarity with automotive communication protocols (e.g., CAN, LIN, Ethernet).
Experience in developing software for safety-critical automotive systems, including compliance with ISO 26262 or other functional safety standards.
Experience with software testing methodologies (unit, integration, and system testing).
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
Experience with AUTOSAR (Classic or Adaptive).
Knowledge of machine learning or AI applications in AD/ADAS systems.
Familiarity with Android platform development for automotive infotainment systems.
Experience in diagnostics protocols (e.g., UDS, DoIP).
Fluency in English (both written and spoken).
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9 offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
