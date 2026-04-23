Embedded Android (aosp) Developer
Techrytera AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-23
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About us At Techrytera AB, recruitment starts with you. We are a staffing and recruitment company with deep expertise and a clear focus on IT and Engineering. With our industry knowledge and close dialogue with both candidates and clients, we create precise matches where the right skills meet the right needs.
We believe that a truly great match is not just about a job description - it's about your experience, your potential, and what you genuinely want to develop in. That's why we always focus on the individual. By understanding your background, motivations, and ambitions, we can connect you with assignments and roles at our clients where you have the right conditions to grow and make an impact.
Our goal is to build long-term and meaningful collaborations - for both you as a candidate and for our clients.
Job Description What you'll do
As an Embedded Android (AOSP) Developer, you will be doing software development in native layers of Android Car stack for the infotainment system. You will collaborate with partners like Google, internal development teams and stakeholders to define a coherent end-to-end solution. You will take part in the entire software development lifecycle, including design, architecture, documentation, development, verification and validation. You will stay up to date with the latest industry trends and best practices to ensure our solutions remain at the forefront of technology.
Knowledge and experience
We are looking for someone with a M.Sc in Software Engineering or at least 8 years of relevant experience. You should also have previously worked with Automotive projects. You have hands-on experience of embedded Android development (Java, Kotlin, C++), Python and any type of shell scripting. You must also have expertise in version control tools such as Git. Knowledge in Android application and service framework. Experience in graphic heavy application with OpenGL ES would be an added advantage.
Furthermore, there is a big advantage if you have a Swedish B driver's license. Application
When you apply through Techrytera AB, you're not just applying for a job - you're starting a dialogue about your career path. We want to get to know you, your experience, and your ambitions so that we can match you with the right opportunities at our clients.
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application or get in touch with us to learn more. We look forward to discovering the next step in your career together with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7629187-1963792". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techrytera AB
(org.nr 559568-3623), https://www.techrytera.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9872706