Email Marketing Specialist
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
As an Email Marketing Specialist at & Other Stories, you will lead the development and execution of our global email communication strategy. Your work will be aligned with our customer acquisition goals, sales targets, and overall marketing plan. You will be responsible for ensuring that our email content is relevant, engaging, and optimized for performance, while supporting local markets and cross-functional teams with best practices and strategic insights.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Plan and align email content and communication with the channel strategy and overall marketing plan in collaboration with the Marketing Planning team.
Set business goals and ensure relevance toward selected target groups.
Manage, execute, measure, and optimize global email marketing activities.
Identify opportunities to grow the subscription database and improve the onboarding journey.
Synchronize the EU Activity Calendar across teams and channels.
Act as the global channel specialist for email, supporting local markets and sharing best practices.
Educate content teams to optimize copy, messaging, and landing pages based on customer behavior.
Use a data-driven approach to define and analyze key metrics, taking action accordingly.
Identify business opportunities enabled by new technology and drive development in collaboration with tech teams.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate with the Marketing Planning team, Content teams, Local Market teams, and Tech teams. Together, you will ensure that our email communication is aligned, impactful, and continuously evolving to meet customer needs and business goals.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience with content management and email systems such as Emarsys, Adobe Campaign, Adobe Experience Manager, or similar.
Strong analytical skills and experience with Google Analytics, CRM, and CMS tools.
Knowledge and experience in marketing automation as well as simple segmentations.
Ability to work under deadline pressure with excellent attention to detail and a holistic vision.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Fluency in English.
And people who are...
Open-minded and flexible in daily work and toward challenges and undefined conditions
Structured, proactive, and detail-oriented
Curious and passionate about customer behavior and digital communication
Team players who thrive in a collaborative and inclusive environment
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time permanent position based at our Head Office in Stockholm Södermalm.
If you feel this opportunity is exciting, feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 24th Aug. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
In this role you will be able to take advantage of a hybrid working arrangement. You will have the flexibility to work both remotely and from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and teamwork.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
& Other Stories offers fashion-loving women a wide range of shoes, bags, accessories, beauty and ready-to-wear - all equally important for the whole look. We inspire women to create their own personal style and expression. Our ateliers design diverse collections with great attention to detail and quality, always with modern femininity in mind. Learn more about & Other Stories here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with development opportunities. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, &Other Stories-based colleagues also receive:
30 days holiday
A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Kungsholmstorg (visa karta
)
112 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9463865