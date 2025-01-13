Elevate Your Career as a Software Architect for Control Edge
Visma Software AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2025-01-13
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Visma Software AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Kristianstad
eller i hela Sverige
Locations: Malmö, Göteborg, Stockholm (Hybrid Work Model)
Are you passionate about leading the charge in cloud technology transformation? We're on the lookout for a visionary Software Architect to join our dynamic team at Control Edge, a premier financial solution for large enterprises under the Visma umbrella. If you're ready to merge strategic architectural leadership with hands-on development, this is your call to action!
Your Mission:
Architectural Leadership: Leverage your expertise to craft cutting-edge design solutions, lead technical reviews, and mentor your peers, leaving a remarkable mark on our technological landscape.
Standard Development: Be the vanguard of innovation by establishing and promoting high-quality coding standards that drive excellence.
Documentation & Presentation: Illuminate complex systems through meticulous documentation and insightful presentations, captivating diverse audiences.
Hands-On Development: Channel your coding prowess, focusing on C#.NET, ASP.NET Core, SQL Server, and JavaScript, to guide and implement best practices.
Technical Debt Management: Investigate, track, and eliminate technical debt, ensuring our platforms are robust and agile.
Innovation Liaison: Stand at the forefront of tech trends, with a sharp focus on AI, to innovate and future-proof our solutions and internal development efficiency.
Agile Advocate: Operate within our ISO9001-certified agile process, ensuring the seamless delivery of quality software.
Your Unique Talents:
Architectural Visionary: Your core passion and experience lies in building software that adheres to industry-leading best practices and latest technology trends (like AI) while uniting teams under a common vision.
Tech Stack Proficiency: With expertise in C#.NET, ASP.NET Core, SQL Server and JavaScript, you set the bar for exceptional technical standards, particularly on our Azure cloud platform.
Competence in design and architecture of web applications
Microservices Maestro: Deploy and manage applications with architectural excellence and finesse.
DevOps Dynamo: Revolutionize deployment processes through your mastery of CI/CD tools, enhancing development efficiency.
Security Savvy: Fortify our systems with your knowledge of implementing security best practices.
Experienced Architect: Your proven track record as a Software Architect marries leadership with technical prowess, steering projects towards excellence. Ability to present architectural plans and concept in an understandable way both to developers as well to non "techies".
Bonus Expertise:
Hands-on experience with Blazor & Angular.
Familiarity with gRPC for advanced communication protocols.
Good understanding of implementing unit and automated tests to ensure code quality and reliability.
Exciting Challenges Await:
Harmonize hands-on development with strategic advisory roles.
Foster a thriving work environment through collaboration and teamwork, bridging the gap across geographies using tools like Slack, Jira, Google Meet, and Confluence.
Shape the future of agile transformation and make an impact that transcends code.
Engage in enriching team gatherings multiple times a year to build camaraderie and align our innovative strategies.
Why You'll Thrive Here:
Be a trailblazer in Europe's cloud transformation journey.
Collaborate with passionate colleagues from Romania and Sweden.
Enjoy the dynamism of a tech-savvy yet agile mid-sized enterprise but still being able to take full advantage of being part of the large tech group Visma, with a strong community around architecture, UI/UX, security, and more
Meet Your Future Colleagues:
Ole Johan: A project-leading guru with a passion for development and gardening.
Fredrik: Merges business analysis skills with a knack for storytelling from his travel adventures.
Reine: Balances technical skills with a love for fitness and culinary creativity.
Anastasia: Excels in C# by day and conquers ski slopes with a zestful spirit.
And several others who prefer to present themself in person. In total we are 26 coworkers within development, in different roles and divided on four teams with different focus
Are you ready to embark on this transformative journey with us? Join us and make your mark on the future of software architecture! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Visma Software AB
(org.nr 556567-5906), https://careers.visma.com/ Kontakt
Ole Johan Wirsén ole.johan.wirsen@visma.com Jobbnummer
9098424