Electronics Technician to Fuel Cell Technology Sweden
2025-03-28
FCT Sweden is a Swedish innovation company that develops highly qualified fuel cells.
Our main product, the micro fuel cell Lamina, has a unique design that allows it to be mounted in limited spaces where ordinary fuel cells cannot fit. At the same time, Lamina delivers the highest possible energy density per volume and surface area, which makes it ideal for e.g. e-bikes, logistics robots (AGV) and driverless trucks (AMR).
We have a lot going on and need to expand our development team of 9 people with 1-2 technicians. You will be a member of a multinational team based at our headquarters in Upplands Väsby.
About the role As a electronics technician at Fuel Cell Technology Sweden, you will play an important role in the product development team. You will be part of the fast-moving team when developing new technical products. You will follow the products all the way from concept drawings to finished products.
Your days will be filled with activities like:
Set up, operate, and maintain laboratory instruments and equipment.
Prototype build-up: Electronic soldering, laser welding, mechanical assembly
Maintain prototype production equipment and troubleshoot problems.
Preparing and operating of safety procedures.
We believe you have:
High-school engineering (Tekniskt gymnasium) degree or equivalent.
Creativity, curiosity and enthusiasm for innovative electronics solutions
Completed training as a lab technician, mechatronics or chemical lab assistant.
Hands-on workshop, electrochemical or laboratory experience
Independent, reliable, structured and self-reliant way of working
Ability to communicate fluently in English, both written and spoken
If you are a self-propelled person with a knack for creating order from chaos and for finding constant ways of improvement this may be the job for you. You are efficient and dare to make decisions but are also keen to involve your colleagues to find the best possible solution to our challenges.
Application In this recruitment FCT Sweden AB is working together with Dinkel & Friends and tech recruiter Jessica Dinkel, jessica@dinkelfriends.com
Please send in your application as soon as possible as interviews will be ongoing continually.
About Fuel Cell Technology Sweden AB FCT Sweden is a Swedish innovation company that develops highly qualified fuel cells for electrically powered mobile and stationary (off-grid) units within the power range 10 W-3 kW. The business was born out of a successful research project at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm several years ago. Today, the company rests on a stable foundation of several different patents. Our headquarters and R&D laboratory are in Upplands Väsby. The rest of the world is our market with fantastic potential. https://www.fctsweden.se/
• Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-30
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dinkel & Friends AB
(org.nr 559097-6311), http://www.dinkelfriends.com Arbetsplats
Dinkel & Friends Kontakt
Jessica Dinkel jessica@dinkelfriends.com
9251251