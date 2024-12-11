Electronics Technician
European Spallation Source Eric / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2024-12-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos European Spallation Source Eric i Lund
, Malmö
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
The European Spallation Source ERIC (ESS) in Lund, Sweden, is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role
We are now looking to appoint an Electronics Technician. The position is placed in the Electrical Power Systems Group, currently consisting of eight staff members, which is part of the Accelerator Division.
The group is tasked with the development, design, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance/repair of several major electrical power systems in the accelerator. These systems include the pulsed High Voltage modulators that power klystrons in the accelerator, the Radio Frequency Power Stations (RFPS) powering part of the accelerator, and the Magnet Power Converters that power the magnets in the accelerator.
The group has developed several cutting-edge technology solutions for Electrical Power Systems, and is also involved in ESS' sustainability work, which includes participation in EU research programs aimed at sustainability initiatives.
As our new Electronics Technician, you will - in close collaboration with your team - have the following tasks:
• Activities related to testing, retrofitting, installation, and operation of modulators.
• Activities related to assembly, testing, installation, and operation of Radio Frequency Power Stations.
• Activities related to assembly, testing, installation, and operation of Magnet Power converters and racks.
• Participation in development projects within the group.
• Participation in the operation and maintenance of the equipment installed in the accelerator, as well as the lab equipment.
This is a permanent, full-time position, placed in Lund, Sweden, and we need someone who can start as soon as practically possible. Probationary period six months.
This position may in future require on-call duty and/or shift work. This will be compensated for according to our collective agreement.
About you
To thrive in this position we believe you have documented training in power electronics or other area that we deem relevant. This documented training could for example be through vocational education or similar. In addition to this, you need several years' solid experience working in power electronics, e.g. with power converters, drives and control systems. It is an advantage if that experience is from industry or a facility similar to that of ESS.
You feel comfortable communicating in English, as it is the working language at ESS.
As a person you enjoy communicating and collaborating with people of various backgrounds and areas of expertise. You are structured, thorough and find it important to follow procedure. At the same time, you take initiatives and are solution-oriented.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at a truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• 25 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
• Focus on work-life balance.
• Preventative healthcare benefit.
• Where applicable, relocation support and allowances may also be available.
Interested? We sure hope so.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please note that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website. The last day to apply is 25 January, 2025 but we will reiew applications continuously.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
For more information regarding the recruitment process, please follow this link https://europeanspallationsource.se/ess-recruitment-process
or contact Recruitment Officer Åsa Ander at asa.ander@ess.eu
For further information regarding the position, please contact hiring manager Håkan Danared at hakan.danared@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Mikael Johansson at mikael.johansson@ess.eu
or Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
We look forward to receiving your application soon! Ersättning
Monthly salary. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare European Spallation Source Eric
, https://www.europeanspallationsource.se Arbetsplats
European Spallation Source Eric Jobbnummer
9055848