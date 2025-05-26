Electronics Hardware Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Jönköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Jönköping
2025-05-26
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Skövde
, Mjölby
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: Electronics Hardware Engineer - Development of Handheld Systems
We are seeking a skilled and driven Electronics Hardware Engineer for an exciting assignment focused on the development and enhancement of professional handheld products. This role spans both new product development and continuous improvement of existing solutions within a dynamic, cross-functional environment that includes experts in mechatronics, electronics, and systems engineering.
About the Role
As a hardware engineer, you will play a key role in designing and developing electronic hardware solutions from concept to production. You will be working within agile teams, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, and solving complex technical challenges. The role includes schematic design, simulations, integration, and support for product testing and certification.
You will also collaborate with external partners on EMC and radio testing, and coordinate with manufacturing suppliers to ensure seamless production integration and product quality.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and review schematics and PCB layouts using OrCAD Cadence and Catia Electric
Perform simulations and analysis using PSpice or similar tools
Participate in agile workflows using tools like JIRA for sprint planning and backlog management
Work closely with cross-functional teams including system engineers and mechatronics experts
Support and conduct EMC and radio compliance testing at external labs
Collaborate on product certification and manufacturing processes
Lead initiatives for product improvements and technical updates
Develop both analog and digital electronic solutions, including motor control and sensor integration
Required Qualifications:
Proven experience in electronics development and hardware engineering
Proficiency in OrCAD Cadence, Catia Electric, and circuit simulation tools like PSpice
Knowledge of analog/digital circuit design, motor control systems, and sensor technology
Experience working in agile and cross-functional R&D environments
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Interest in radio technology and understanding of EMC requirements
Preferred Qualifications:
Familiarity with systems engineering and product lifecycle management (PLM) processes
Experience with additional simulation tools beyond PSpice
Knowledge of radar, ultrasonic, infrared, or other sensor technologies
Experience supporting the entire hardware development lifecycle
This assignment is ideal for an engineer who enjoys both deep technical work and hands-on development in an innovative and product-focused environment. Join a forward-thinking team and help build the next generation of advanced handheld systems.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
561 31 HUSKVARNA Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9360916