Electronics Hardware engineer

2023-10-04
For our valuable client in Göteborg, we are looking for an Electronics Hardware Designer of electronics - both analogue and digital with focus on power electronics.
The department is working with the entire division focusing on SW and Electronics. You will be working close with 8 other colleagues from the department, but also with other stakeholders and project members in the entire product portfolio. You will work broad with different products and areas as connectivity, digital HMI, battery or power electronics.
Requirements:
Msc in Electronics Engineering or similar education
Minimum 5+ years of experience Experience in Power Electronics, battery or similar.
Some experience SPICE simulation, such as PSpice or LTspice is beneficial.
Other relevant information
Are you available and the assignment seems interesting, click the "Apply now". Before you respond to an assignment, make sure that your skills profile (CV) is updated, correct and clearly describing your suitability for the job. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-03
E-post: nordic.iquantonics@gmail.com Omfattning
