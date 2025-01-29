Electronics Hardware Designer For Embedded Systems (ecad Engineer)
Westermo Network Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2025-01-29
Are you experienced working with PCB schematic & layout process and tools? Do you want to design high quality, mission critical products? Join us as an Electronics Design Engineer!
Within the Hardware Development Team at Westermo, a group of engineers and specialists work together on creating and designing new data communication products that live up to the high-quality standards that Westermo is known for.A key part in our products is the Electronics Design of PCB boards. We are now looking for someone who wants to share and develop their skills as anElectronics Designer, or ECAD Engineer.
Are you our new Electronics Design Engineer?
Your main area of responsibility will be to design and develop state-of-the-art circuits for routers and switches, including analog and digital electronics. You will also work in close collaboration with cross-functional teams within the Product Office, R&D and Manufacturing (we have our own factory in Stora Sundby, Sweden)to optimize circuit performance and integrate the designs.
Our products are used in harsh environments (EMC, from -40C to +70C, dust, vibrations etc), with requirements on wide input voltages range, high efficiency, and handling of high levels of disturbances. You will be working in a highly competent team, with experienced colleagues in and outside the team.
In your daily work, you work in ECAD tools with design and layout of PCBs. You will work on multi-layer board design, signal integrity and thermal requirements. You will be working with mainly new product designs and some re-designs.
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for a person with a technical knowledge with an eye for detail,and a communicative approach. We are open to candidates with different level of experience, however this is not a entry level job.You have the mindset of a specialist and like to have your own area of expertise, and you are good at explaining them to others. You are a great communicator and value this skill.You enjoy learning new things, and to share that with others. You are guided by quality in everything you do, and value trust and teamwork in your daily job.
Requirements:
A degree in Electrical Engineering or a related field.
Background as a PCB Designer or similar role.
Proficiency in ECAD Tools such asMentor Graphics or similar.
Understanding of design for Manufacturability (DFM) Design for Test (DFT).
Experience with high-speed digital, analog, and power supply circuit layout.
Familiar with IPC standards and other relevant regulatory requirements.
Experience with identifying, mitigating, and ensuring compliance with EMI/EMC standards.
Meritorious:
Electronic Circuit Design: Ability to design and analyze electronic circuits, including analog, digital, and mixed-signal circuits.
Schematic Capture: Proficiency in creating and interpreting electronic schematics.
Familiarity with signal integrity and power integrity analysis.
Experience with multi-layer PCB design.
Proficiency with lab equipment (oscilloscopes, electronic loads, etc)
In return, we offer:You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic information:
Location: Kopparlunden, Västerås
Job type: Full time
Employment contract: Permanent
Don't miss out on this opportunity - apply today.For further information please contact:
Recruiting Manager Louise Fridholm louise.fridholm@westermo.com
Elin Sandell, Recruiter at elin.sandell@westermo.com
About Westermo:
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission-critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide a high value for our customers.
We are focused on leveraging growth opportunities in our market and are devoted to delivering the world's best industrial networks. This is achieved through a very dynamic work environment where teamwork and loyalty are valued. Strong and honest relationships with colleagues, customers, and suppliers are important to us. We have an open culture where we share knowledge, learn from one another and explore new ideas, allowing us to constantly improve.
Westermo is a leading provider of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the global market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and today has over 480 employees with a turnover of around 1 BillionSEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ependion, listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic stock exchange. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Westermo Network Technologies AB
(org.nr 556361-2604), https://www.westermo.com Arbetsplats
Westermo Kontakt
Elin Sandell elin.sandell@westermo.com +46 (0)73785 77 10 Jobbnummer
