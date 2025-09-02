Electronics Hardware Design Engineer
2025-09-02
We are looking for an Electronics Hardware Design Engineer for a global company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Assignment Description
Help us power sustainable mobility.
We are looking for an Electronics Hardware Design Engineer within Electronics & Software group. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with new powertrain control development. You will work as part of a top-performance in-house team with highly skilled people, to create world-class powertrain solutions. Our scope is from hybrid engine control systems to cover fully electric powertrains with functions such as Electrical drive units, inverters, and transmissions.
There are unlimited possibilities within our company for collaborative people who are ready to make the difference. We are re-imagining motion for a brighter future. Exploring how to push our environmental impact towards zero. Designing tomorrow 's powertrain solutions for automotive and beyond.
We're known for being caring, collaborative people with a global mindset, a passion for innovation and a drive to create excellence. Do you want to join us on our journey?
About the role
In this position, you will be the Component Owner for key control units such as ECM or Inverter. You will carry full product responsibility over time, ensuring robust design, industrialization, and lifecycle management.
You will be the main contact between customers and suppliers and drive the product development from concept to production. You will be part of a team consisting of Software Component Owners, Architects and experts within System Safety, Cyber Security & EMC.
Key responsibilities
Lead the hardware design and lifecycle management of electronic control units (ECUs).
Drive industrialization of automotive electronics from concept to production.
Ensure compliance with automotive standards and best practices.
Manage and resolve challenges related to EMC, load handling, and functional in/out pinning of circuit boards.
Collaborate closely with software engineers and system architects to secure integration and node topology.
Act as technical expert and main contact point for suppliers and internal stakeholders.
Skill requirements
Your profile
Master's degree or equivalent in Electrical Engineering or related field.
Solid experience in electronics hardware development within the automotive industry.
Proven track record working with industrialization of automotive ECUs.
Deep knowledge of communication protocols between nodes, EMC impact, loads, and circuit board pin functionality.
Strong understanding of software interaction and ECU topology.
Experience from Volvo Cars, AB Volvo, or Geely Group companies in Western Sweden is a strong merit.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to take ownership of technical solutions.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 1 year limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. Please note that all listed "requirements" are very important for this assignment. Take your time to anwser the questions in a clear way.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
411 33 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9487879