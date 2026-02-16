Electronics Engineer to FCT Sweden
Dinkel & Friends AB / Elektronikjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla elektronikjobb i Upplands Väsby
2026-02-16
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dinkel & Friends AB i Upplands Väsby
, Täby
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
FCT Sweden is a Swedish innovation company that develops highly qualified fuel cells. Our main product, the micro fuel cell Lamina, has a unique design that allows it to be mounted in limited spaces where ordinary fuel cells cannot fit. At the same time, Lamina delivers the highest possible energy density per volume and surface area, which makes it ideal for e.g. e-bikes, logistics robots (AGV) and driverless trucks (AMR).
We have a lot going on and need to expand our development team of 20 people with an Electronic Engineer. You will be a member of a multinational team based at our headquarters in Upplands Väsby.
About the role As an electronic design engineer at Fuel Cell Technology Sweden, you will play an important role in the product development team. You will be part of the fast-moving team when developing new technical products. You will follow the products all the way from concept drawings to finished products. As a development engineer, you will be responsible for the whole life cycle of the products and ensure good quality.
Your days will be filled with activities like:
Development of electronics, from controlling our micro fuel cell to system components.
Develop & Test analog, digital and power electronics
Designing evaluation test boards for lab purpose
Work with electronic manufacturers on prototype and series production solutions
Collaborate, solve problems and have fun in a cross functional team
We believe you have:
University Degree in electronics, electrical engineering or similar
At least a few years' experience in electronic design with focus on innovative design concepts and prototypes
Good knowledge of analog and digital circuit technology
Experience with EMC and switch DC/DC converters
Skills in Python, Matlab and/or C/C++
Ability to "hands-on" construction and test in lab using electronic engineering tools including soldering equipment both for SMD/HMD components.
Ability to communicate fluently in English, both written and spoken
If you are a self-propelled person with a knack for creating order from chaos and for finding constant ways of improvement this may be the job for you. You are efficient and dare to make decisions but are also keen to involve your colleagues to find the best possible solution to our challenges.
Application In this recruitment FCT Sweden AB is working together with Dinkel & Friends and tech recruiter Jessica Dinkel, jessica@dinkelfriends.com
Please send in your application as soon as possible.
About Fuel Cell Technology Sweden AB FCT Sweden is a Swedish innovation company that develops highly qualified fuel cells for electrically powered mobile and stationary (off-grid) units within the power range 10 W-3 kW. The business was born out of a successful research project at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm several years ago. Today, the company rests on a stable foundation of several different patents. Our headquarters and R&D laboratory are in Upplands Väsby. The rest of the world is our market with fantastic potential. https://www.fctsweden.se/
• Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7229668-1843072". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dinkel & Friends AB
(org.nr 559097-6311), https://www.dinkelfriends.com
Instrumentvägen (visa karta
)
194 51 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Arbetsplats
Dinkel & Friends Jobbnummer
9745993