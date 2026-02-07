Electronics engineer
2026-02-07
Cleeven is an Engineering, R&D and IT consulting group enabling our clients support in their R&D efforts and operational excellence. We have know-hows in terms of innovation and R&D in a wide range of sectors: energy, services & banking, aerospace & defence, transportation, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, as well as IT & Telecoms.
We are looking for talented electronics engineers to join our team. As an electronics engineer, you will be instrumental in the design, development, and implementation of cutting-edge electronic systems. Your role will involve collaborating with multidisciplinary teams to deliver high-quality solutions across a range of projects.
Your responsibilities
Designing and developing electronic systems and components
Conducting feasibility studies and prototyping
Collaborating with cross-functional teams on system integration
Testing and troubleshooting electronic circuits and systems
Contributing to innovation and research in electronics engineering
Qualifications
Degree in Electronics/Electrical Engineering or similar
Experience in electronics design, simulation, and testing methodologies
Familiarity with power or analog electronic and PCB design tools such as ALTIUM or CADENCE.
Familiarity with digital electronics and hardware description languages such as VHDL or Verilog
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
Ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
Previous experience from - and understanding of embedded systems, electric power technologies as well as testing and verification of software or hardware systems is meritorious.
Currently we are recruiting 2 people, one within test and one within development.
This is a permanent employment. Due to the nature of the employment, relocation in Sweden might be considered during your tenure.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-09
E-post: contact-sc@cleeven.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Electronics Engineer".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559134-5029)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM
9729459