Electronics Engineer
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-05-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a structured and driven person that wants to work in a cross functional environment? We are now looking for an Electronics Engineer to join the Production Hardware Development team in Lund.
Who is your future team?
The Production Hardware Development are specialized in developing unique product equipment for production systems, that is used in the Axis production lines. The Production Hardware Development team is a part of Global Industrialization. The team consists of mechanical engineers & lab engineers, and we will now strengthen the team with electronics engineering.
What you'll do here as an Electronics Engineer
In the Production Hardware Development team you will own and drive the area of connection boards (PCBA) for our production solutions. You will make sure we have capabilities, strategy to manage both existing and future solutions with focus on simplicity, scalability, repeatability, and quality for optimal production setup. The work is performed in a cross functional environment to secure high quality in the volume production and testing. You will also design, develop and verify connection boards (PCBA) as part of your job.
The role includes:
* Being the architect for production connector boards driving current and future needs together with relevant stakeholders.
* Stakeholder management with connected entities.
* Actively being involved in R&D projects with a focus on simplicity, scalability, repeatability and quality for optimal production setup.
* Manage stakeholder, plan your work, communicate changes and risk in an open and transparent way.
* Electronics schematic design for connector board required in production.
* Review and approve designs.
* Building and ordering prototypes for evaluation purposes.
* Soldering and other practical work tasks on our prototypes.
The role may include travelling, mainly to our contract manufacturers, for approximately 5-15 days a year.
Who are you?
We see that you are a structured and driven person with a natural engagement to finalize your deliverables. You like to work in a cross functional set up with an open mindset and you have the ability to further develop a creative environment around you. This role gives a wide range of interfaces and abilities to gain knowledge in different areas. If you are curious, innovative, like to communicate and influence others with emphasis on production engineering, then we believe this is the role for you.
Qualification and experience:
* At least a Bachelor in Electronics Engineering.
* At least 3 years experience of relevant Electrical.
* Experience of ECAD program, Xpedition is preferred.
* International Production experience or development of production equipment is considered an advantage.
* Experience in driving activities and managing stakeholders.
* Knowledge of CE marking is preferred.
* Practical work with hands on experience is preferred.
* Very good communication skills in English and Swedish are required.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
We go through applications continuously so don't wait - send in your application today! In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Klas Haglund on . Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-122067". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communication Jobbnummer
9363926