Electronics Design Engineer - Axis, R&D
Axis Communications AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund Visa alla elektronikjobb i Lund
2024-06-20
Tech&Ref is a part of Axis R&D, located at our HQ in Lund, Sweden. It is the department at Axis where a lot of the electronic magic happens. We develop many of the electronic designs that are used in Axis world leading products. In everything from Axis Network Cameras, to speakers and door stations you find electronic building blocks developed at Tech&Ref.
Some examples of the technical areas within electronics that we focus on are:
* Power design (buck/boost, Flyback, Forward etc.)
* System On Chip, SoC. We develop platforms with external SoCs but also with Axis own Artpec chip. We are involved in the ASIC package design and the verification of new generations of Artpecs, as well as designing the surrounding electronics.
* Interfaces (DRAM, HDMI, PCIe, Ethernet etc.)
* Network switches, PHYs, MCUs, Motor drivers etc.
Who is your future team?
Today Tech&Ref consist of 12 fantastic people who share a passion for learning, problem solving and developing as electronics designers. We work tightly as a group and collaborate to solve tough challenges together. We have a variation of experience level in the team today and have an excellent history of getting new engineers up to speed.
Who are you?
The Tech&Ref department is right for you who wants to focus on developing your skills as an electronics designer. There is a lot of different opportunities to grow in the areas that interest you the most. Also within electronic testing and automation if that is something you are in to.
At the moment we have open positions for both new and more senior engineers. With the right drive and personality we'll get you where you need to be competence wise.
Interested in working at Axis?
We go through applications as they come in, so don't wait to send yours in. If you have any questions regarding the job or Axis, please contact recruiting manager Martin Furmanski at
Vacation is important! At Axis we value work-life balance and that means that during the summer many of us are on a well-deserved vacation. During this period of time, you can expect some delay in our response, but we will get back to you as soon as possible! With that said we want to wish you a fantastic summer! Ersättning
