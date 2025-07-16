Electronic Hardware Developer
Are you passionate about circuit board design and eager to help shape the future of forestry? We are looking to strengthen our electronics team with a motivated electronic hardware developer working with full-cycle development, from concept to field testing. As an electronic hardware developer, you will be involved in the design, analysis, and validation of electrical systems, with a primary focus on circuit board and system design.
The role:
In this role you're expected to learn and take part in the complete hardware system design of both the drone and tree harvesting tool. From concept all the way to testing and validation of a complete solution. Your work includes developing and refining system designs, performing simulations and analyses, selecting appropriate components and collaborating closely with our different teams across all disciplines. You are also contributing to testing and validating systems in both laboratory and real-world environments, while ensuring proper documentation and technical alignment across the team.
This role offers a broad and hands-on experience where you're involved in both theoretical design and practical implementation. You're working with development of power electronics, control boards, sensors and other automotive systems for large drones. To truly thrive in this role, you should enjoy a fast-paced and dynamic work environment. One day you might be designing circuit boards, the next assembling them, and the following day installing them in a drone - in the middle of a forest!
Experience:
At least 2 years practical work experience in electronic design
Technical engineer education or other relevant background and knowledge
Solid knowledge of electronic development, ECAD and test/verification
You need to be able to speak, read and write both Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Experience from electronic design and layout in Altium Designer
Knowledge and interest in processors and embedded systems
As a hands-on, problem solving and outdoorsy person - you'll fit right in with the rest of us! You will be a part of a fast-paced and fun environment, working with cutting edge technology and becoming an important part of a tight-knit and humble team. Good words to describe us are quality oriented, problem solving, fact-based, kind and open - and we ask lots of questions. We are office first and Uppsala-based. Ersättning
