Electrode Process Engineer
Altris AB / Kemistjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemistjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-14
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Altris AB i Uppsala
Founded in 2017 based on research performed at Uppsala University's Ångström Laboratory, Altris manufactures and sells Fennac® cathode active material, and licenses battery designs for energy storage and transport applications. Together with a handful of international start-ups, Altris is a World leader in Sodium-Ion technology. Similar to Lithium-Ion batteries, lower energy density, but in return: longer life, faster charge and discharge, much safer, greater operating temperature range, cheaper to produce and transport, with virtually unlimited and readily available, environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials (salt, wood and iron).
For more information visit www.altris.se
Some of the things you 'll do
The Electrode Process Engineer is responsible for developing, stabilizing, and scaling electrode manufacturing processes in a battery cell pilot-line environment. The line operates at prototype and pilot scale rather than mass production and supports R&D development, Design of Experiments (DoE), and industrialization preparation.
The role focuses primarily on electrode production processes including slurry mixing, coating, slitting and calendering.
The engineer owns process definition and optimization, creates bill-of-process parameters, troubleshoots equipment and materials issues, and collaborates closely with R&D to transfer laboratory-scale electrode concepts into scalable manufacturing processes.
For example:
• Own and develop electrode manufacturing processes: slurry mixing, coating, drying, and calendering.
• Define and maintain process parameters and Bill-of-Processes (BoP) optimize processes for quality, repeatability, and scalability.
• Lead root cause analysis of process deviations and implement corrective actions.
• Assess manufacturability and processability of new active materials and formulations
• Actively operate electrode equipment together with technicians during production and trials.
• Transfer electrode technologies from R&D lab scale to pilot and pre-industrial scale.
• Troubleshoot coating, mixing, and calendering equipment issues.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
Bachelor's or master's degree in chemical engineering, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, or related field.
Minimum 5+ years hands-on experience in battery electrode manufacturing.
Proven experience in slurry mixing, coating, and calendering processes.
• Experience working in pilot lines, prototyping, or industrialization environments.
What we 're looking for
To succeed in this role, you must demonstrate a strong understanding of electrode materials, rheology, and coating behaviour.
• Experience with Design of Experiments (DoE) and process data analysis.
• Ability to troubleshoot both process and equipment related issues.
• Experience defining process parameters and production standards.
• Familiarity with scale-up challenges from lab to manufacturing.
• Experience working with equipment suppliers and implementing upgrades.
• Strong documentation and technical communication skills.
• Fluent English communication skills (spoken and written).
• Swedish language is considered an advantage.
Who you are
• Hands-on and practical mindset; comfortable working directly on the equipment.
• Analytical and structured problem-solver.
• Strong ownership and accountability for process performance.
• Collaborative team player in cross-functional development environments.
• Adaptable in fast-changing R&D-driven production settings.
• Proactive and improvement-oriented attitude.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
E-post: application@altris.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582) Arbetsplats
Altris Jobbnummer
9797954