Electro-mechanical technician
2025-02-17
Are you a hands-on technician with a keen interest in electro-mechanical assembly? We are looking for a skilled individual to support cable installations and electronic component assembly in a dynamic research environment. Join us in a cutting-edge laboratory setting, contributing to innovative scientific and technical developments.
We are seeking a highly motivated Electro-Mechanical Technician o support cable and electronics assembly in a laboratory setting. The role involves hands-on work with small hand tools (e.g., drills, screwdrivers, hammers) and tasks such as pulling and installing cables, assembling components, and general technical support.
You are offered
• You will be working with people with talent and passion and a unique opportunity to be involved in the development and building of a world leading facility for materials research.
• As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer significant opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future. Learn more about our consultant offer at our website
Work tasks
• Assembly and installation of electronic and mechanical components
• Handling small-scale tools and equipment in an experimental lab environment
• Ensuring adherence to safety protocols and laboratory procedures
• Participating in initial training sessions on general safety, fire alarm procedures, and restricted lab access
• Experience with standard hand tools and technical assembly
• Ability to lift up to 40 pounds and follow technical instructions
• Strong attention to detail and willingness to work in a dynamic research setting
• Background in electrical or electro-mechanical engineering is beneficial but not required.
This position provides an opportunity to work in a cutting-edge research facility, contributing to advanced scientific and technical developments. If you are a hands-on, detail-oriented individual eager to work in an experimental setting, we encourage you to apply.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Trustful
• Supportive
• Responsible
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-17
