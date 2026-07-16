Electrical System Engineer -Extended scope and MGT oil&gas
Siemens Energy AB / Elektronikjobb / Finspång Visa alla elektronikjobb i Finspång
2026-07-16
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our Electrical Engineering team and create detailed, customer-specific electrical designs for Medium Gas Turbine projects. You'll work closely with project teams to deliver layouts, circuit diagrams, and documentation, ensuring every customer requirement is met. Support projects from design through assembly, collaborating with control, mechanical, and project lead teams. You'll also interact with assembly, site teams, subcontractors, and purchasing, making a real impact in a growing market.
How You'll Make an Impact
Deliver electrical designs and documentation, including layouts and circuit diagrams.
Collaborate with control, mechanical, and project lead teams to meet project goals.
Support assembly and site teams throughout the project lifecycle.
Work with subcontractors, purchasing, and sales to align on requirements.
Contribute to a culture of quality, improvement, and teamwork.
What You Bring
Degree in electrical engineering and several years of experience.
Proficiency with Eplan, AutoCAD, SPICE, and customer documentation.
Experience with power generation products; COMOS and SAP knowledge is a plus.
Strong English communication skills.
Team-oriented, driven, and focused on quality and customer satisfaction.
About the Team
You'll be part of the electrical engineering team within Extended Scope and MGT Oil & Gas, working alongside teams in project engineering, technical and business, mechanical, and process. We handle all electrical installations, from high to low voltage, and value strong cooperation and a supportive, diverse environment.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 294057 not later than 2026-07-30
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Gustav Göransson on gustav.goeransson@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Mikael Nimvall on Mikael.nimvall@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-MN1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "294057". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
10004685