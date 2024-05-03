Electrical Safety Specialist
Novo Energy Production AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Electrical Safety Specialist
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. To make that happen we need the best to join our in-house Engineering, Procurement & Construction Management (EPCM) team. We are now looking for a Construction Field Superintendent to join our fantastic team - come be a part of an exciting journey together with us!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our mission is to build a "First in Class" gigafactory that transforms Volvo Cars into a full EV (Electrical Vehicle) manufacturer - using the most sustainable and innovative methods in construction, whilst achieving the highest level of trust with all service providers to perform the safest, fastest, cost-effective and excellent quality of craftsmanship project in the industry.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
What you will do
As an Electrical Safety Specialist, you will create HSE electrical routines and rules on site and implement those in the daily work on site. You will help other to ensure routines and safe handling are followed by performing electrical safety walks on site, and record and take necessary action to correct the discovered issues. This role includes also to collaborate closely with other NOVO HSE teams regarding electrical safety on site.
Your responsibilities will include:
-
Preparing and enforcing policies to establish a culture of electrical health and safety environment.
-
Evaluate practices, procedures, and facilities to assess risk and adherence to the Swedish law.
-
Coordinate and secure that necessary people in the electrical areas have the right training.
-
Train NOVO personnel in electrical safety regulations and also coordinate external electrical trainings for NOVO personnel.
-
Support contractors and suppliers on site with information and training regarding electrical safety and Swedish regulations requirements if needed.
Skills & Requirements
-
Good knowledge in the Swedish electrical regulations.
-
Fluency in Swedish and English both written and oral skills.
-
5+ years documented experience with electrical safety in industries, electrical power companies or similar.
-
Have a high safety mindset to create a safe electrical environment.
-
Great communication skills, as you will have constant interaction with team members and external parties such as contractors, vendors, authorities, and auditors.
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery. Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo and Polestar cars.
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo and Polestar cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
You can read more about this joint venture in these press releases, here and here. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626), https://www.novoenergy.se/ Arbetsplats
Novo Energy Jobbnummer
8654650