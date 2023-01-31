Electrical Propulsion System Integration Engineer
About Heart Aerospace
At Heart Aerospace we work at the cutting edge of technology while contributing towards a sustainable future. Heart's mission is to create the world's greenest, most affordable, and most accessible form of transport.
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 is expected to enter into service in 2028.
Your place of work will be at our main office and hangar facility. This is located at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden. Relocation assistance can be provided. We offer stock options to all our employees and a challenging and inspiring work environment.
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast moving team developing a new electric aircraft in Sweden. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team.
Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
Role Overview
We are seeking Electric Propulsion System Engineers to help design and develop our electric propulsion system, including the electric motors, motor controllers and variable-pitch propellers. This will be a broad role covering design, analysis and testing.
The Electric Propulsion System Integration engineers are responsible for the system level performance of the propulsion system, and its interface and interaction with the airframe and other aircraft systems. To accomplish this role, the propulsion system integration engineers will work closely with the structures, system installation, electrical systems and avionics systems teams.
Qualifications
-
BS or MS in engineering (Electrical/Electronic)
-
Minimum 5 years experience in electrical propulsion systems
-
Experience with aircraft propulsion system integration.
-
Experience with aircraft propulsion system certification (EASA/FAA Part 23 or 25)
-
Practical experience in a lab or test rig environment:
-
A high level of proficiency in English (written and spoken)
-
Excellent communication skills
-
Eagerness to work within a team environment
-
A passion for aircraft and Heart's mission
The ideal candidate would have
-
Working knowledge of systems engineering principles for safety critical systems (SAE ARP 4754/4761)
-
Working knowledge of Airborne hardware and software development assurance processes (RTCA DO-178 & 254)
At Heart Aerospace, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. We are growing and there will be plenty of opportunities for development and taking on other responsibilities.
Heart is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable.
