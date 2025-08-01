Electrical or Automation Engineer for Powertrain Testing
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla elektronikjobb i Södertälje
2025-08-01
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
At TRATON Group, we believe that the whole can be greater than the sum of its parts. Together with our brands we can make the future of transportation more sustainable - Let 's make a difference together.
The TRATON AB office, located in Södertälje, consists of experienced colleagues with various backgrounds and nationalities from all TRATON Group brands. We enjoy solving strategic problems cross functional and cross brand in the TRATON Group. We strive for a climate where opinions and knowledge are openly shared within and between teams and we welcome new ideas in order to create dynamic synergies.
With its brands Scania, MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus and International, TRATON Group is one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. Its offering comprises light-duty commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. At TRATON, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger.
Role Summary
As an experienced electrical or automation engineer, you will be part of developing premium test equipment for powertrain testing. You will work closely with a skilled team in Automation and Electrical Systems, taking responsibility for the development and modification of test equipment that serves the entire R&D at TRATON's world-leading testing facility in Södertälje. You will be involved in the entire development process from initial idea and requirements to final product and commissioning.
Job Responsibilities
• Develop and modify test equipment for electrical and mechanical powertrain testing
• Program safety PLCs using tools such as Pluto Manager, CoDeSys, Asimon, SIEMENS TIA Portal, Beckhoff Safety TwinSAFE, or Bihl+Wiedemann
• Design electrical schematics and produce associated technical documentation using EPLAN Electric P8
• Commission and verify functionality of test equipment
• Work cross-functionally with teams handling mechanics, control systems, and maintenance
• Collaborate with both internal colleagues and external partners when needed
• Ensure compliance with relevant safety standards, including the Low Voltage Directive
Who You Are
You hold a relevant education in electronics or automation, or you have gained equivalent knowledge through several years of practical experience, preferably within the industry. You have a strong interest in machine and personal safety, and you are confident in interpreting the requirements of the Low Voltage Directive. You are fluent in both Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
You are a communicative and collaborative person who values team cohesion. Your structured and solution-oriented way of working helps you thrive in dynamic project settings. We also see your hobbies as a reflection of your qualities and personal drive - they are an important part of who you are.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
We offer a varied and dynamic work environment where you will be working with the latest technology in the transport industry. You will join an experienced team with strong team spirit and a culture that values knowledge sharing and innovation. At TRATON, you will have the opportunity for both personal and professional development, as well as access to a broad international network within the company.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-08-17. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role. If you have questions or would like more information, please contact Rami Baitar, Recruiting Manager, at Rami.Baitar@scania.com
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9442142