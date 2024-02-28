Electrical Integration Manager
Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2024-02-28
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB i Malmö
Winthrop Technologies is a dedicated data centre delivery partner providing turnkey solutions to our clients, headquartered in Dublin and delivering throughout Europe.
Winthrop specialises in providing turnkey data centre solutions, providing services from design, through to construction across the full range of civil, structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical services as well as commissioning.
Winthrop has grown to become the leading and most trusted company in our sector and is the only dedicated Data Centre delivery partner in Europe.
We are currently constructing multiple turnkey data centre projects in 7 different European countries, equating to over 430 MW of IT load in flight.
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking an Integration Manager to join our team. This position will be site-based in Sandviken, Sweden.
Summary:
The Integration Manager (IM) will act as the point of contact (POC) and will co-ordinate and liaise with a number of stakeholders both external and internal, and as such should have a good balance of technical and project management experience and skills.
The role requires the identification, management of scopes and interdependencies between external and internal stakeholders and coordinating same with the physical construction build.
The IM is responsible for coordinating the handover process and ensuring the required handover
documentation and expectations are met.
Qualifications/Skills:
Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, construction management or equivalent.
Minimum of 5+ years' experience in construction related onsite project management, preferable in the Data Centre/Pharmaceutical sectors.
Telecommunications Design/Installation experience preferred.
Knowledge of High density fibre cable installation and termination, Cat6 cabling and patching, Rack and cable containment installations, AV Cabling, Alarm and environmental cabling and connections. BoM tracking and management, Design Change management process. Security and Access control instillation process and requirements. Knowledge of Datacentre Security restrictions and requirements.
High-level Resource Responsibility:
1. Responsible for co-ordination and reporting on the planning and execution of the Integration requirements.
2. Single POC for management and reporting of the planning and execution of scopes and deliverables
3. Identify, document and manage the construction phasing deliverables of the above systems and related CSA and MEP deliverables
4. Report Bi-weekly progress through the respective Design, Procurement, Execution and Handover phases.
5. Produce an Integration Execution Plan
6. Chair internal Integration meetings, including Client.
7. Manage, and ensure compliance with the Telecom Material Procurement Process
8. Co-ordinate with the Client on snagging and handover
9. Attend weekly design workgroup or workshops meetings, as required, such as but not limited to:
10. Facilitate, coach and aid in the scheduling of the installation and site on-boarding (H&S, Method Statements etc)
11. Ensure Health and Safety compliance
Winthrop are an equal opportunities employer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-29
E-post: nlee@winthrop.ie Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Winthrop Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 559212-8176)
Skeppsbron 7 (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Winthrop Engineering & Contracting AB Jobbnummer
8503341