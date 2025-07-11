Electrical/hardware Engineer Alten Västerås
WE ARE CURRENTLY SEEKING EXPERIENCED ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONIC ENGINEERS FOR CONSULTING ASSIGNMENTS WITH OUR CLIENTS ACROSS THE INDUSTRIAL, ENERGY, AND ELECTRONIC SECTORS.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities,development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries,having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN.Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTENand ALTEN Sportsyou will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. AtALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
In your role you will be part throughout the whole product chain from designing complete products to delivery of the product. Electrical and Hardware development also consists of requirement management, hardware design, design reviews, prototype build and functional verification. The role typically includes working close to the production. You will play a key role in being a part of the project all the way from concept phase until the product is delivered to the market. Your daily work will also be a combination of new development and product maintenance.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent
Proficient in Altium design and PCB layout.
2-6 years of relevant experience in electrical/electronic design, implementation, or verification
Work experience from Europe
MERITORIOUS QUALIFICATIONS:
Fluency in English; Swedish is a plus
Familiar with engineering tools such as MATLAB, Mathcad, PSCAD, PSpice, COMSOL, or ANSYS
Experience with CAD tools such as Elprocad, E3, or similar
Worked with industrial machine automation such as PLC/DCS.
Involvement in digitalization initiatives, preferably with tool development and Agile/Waterfall methodologies
Knowledge in areas such as computer systems, I/O, safety, analog design, SoC, Ethernet, and fieldbuses
Project coordination experience, including stakeholder communication and change management
A collaborative and proactive mindset with excellent communication skills
A positive, self-driven, and results-oriented attitude with a strong team focus
PLEASE NOTE: Due to summer holidays, there will be no selection until 18.08.25. Happy summer!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors,such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
