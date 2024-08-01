Electrical Engineering in Ludvika
About the RoleAs an Electrical Engineering - Engineer at Hitachi Energy in Ludvika, you will be involved in planning, designing, developing, testing, installing, and coordinating activities related to electrical/electronic components and systems, including automation. You will work with both internal and external groups to effectively achieve set goals, requiring knowledge of related technical functions and engineering fields. Using computers and specific programs to prepare reports and conduct analyses is part of the job.
Your Future Responsibilities Under the general guidance of a supervisor or more experienced engineer, you will perform various engineering duties that require judgment and the application of standard engineering principles and practices. You will also pursue initiatives to improve the effectiveness of the group and increase customer satisfaction or fulfill legal or other agency requirements.
Adapt tap changers and devices according to customer specifications.
Rebrand a large base of drawings from ABB to Hitachi.
Perform order design using the IDES elMaster system, an AutoCAD-based electrical design system.
We are Looking for You Who We are looking for someone with 2-6 years of work experience in a relevant field and a bachelor's or master's degree, or another technical degree with 10-15 years of work experience in a relevant field. A good command of the English language is required. It is also beneficial if you have experience in production, order handling, or sales. Your background can vary, from recent graduate to extensive experience.
Other Information
Start: After the holidays, to give you a great start to your new career.
Location: Ludvika, 100% on-site.
Scope: Full-time, with flexibility in workplace and working hours.
Form of Employment: Permanent
About the Client Hitachi Energy is a global leader in energy technology, contributing to sustainable energy development worldwide. Through innovative solutions and collaboration, they create the energy systems of the future and shape a sustainable future.
About Wrknest At Wrknest, we do things differently. We believe in constantly seeking new opportunities and thinking outside the box. When we started, it was to challenge old ways of recruiting. We live in an era of rapid digital development. Knowledge needs to be continuously updated to remain relevant. Therefore, we need to be able to adapt quickly. This means that we do not only look at a candidate's CV during recruitment. Instead, we consider the overall potential and offer personalized upskilling. In this way, we can quickly match the knowledge needs that exist right now.
