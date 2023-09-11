Electrical Engineering - Principal Engineer
Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2023-09-11
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
, Södertälje
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for an Electrical Engineering - Principal Engineer (Level 4) n Västerås.
Description:
Electrical/Electronic Engineering encompasses the planning, design, development, testing, installation, and co-ordination of related activities involving electrical/electronic components and systems, including automation. It also co-ordinates activities internally and with other groups to effectively accomplish objectives requiring knowledge of associated functions and related engineering fields. Use computers and selected programs for such matters as preparing reports and conducting analyses.
Independently and leading other engineers, perform various engineering duties requiring the exercise of judgment and application of standard engineering principles and practices, towards set goals. Lead, plan, conduct and coordinate a range of complex engineering activities encompassing one or more engineering disciplines. Serve as consultant to management and customers regarding advanced technical studies, their potential application and the resolution of complex problems. Coordinate major engineering tasks of substantial impact to HITACHI ENERGY. Proactively develop and implement measures to improve operations and customer satisfaction.
Minimum requirements of education and experience:
• Minimum six (6) years of work experience within the relevant field including leadership/management and a bachelor or master's degree or
• Another technical degree with more than 15 years of work experience within relevant field.
• Working command of the English language. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11
E-post: dimitris.lyris@co-workertech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Co-Worker Technology Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-6585)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Jobbnummer
8102974