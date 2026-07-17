Electrical Engineer
Siemens Energy AB / Elektronikjobb / Finspång Visa alla elektronikjobb i Finspång
2026-07-17
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Electrical Engineering are responsible for creating the customer specific electrical designs and all the electrical documentation for all customer projects on our Medium Gas Turbine segment. This role is within the Low voltage team who are responsible for the low voltage equipment such as start motors, batteries, frequency converters and switch gears. Together with your colleagues, you work on the electrical design for customer order projects, ensuring the customer requirements are met in both design and documentation.
You will act as support for both the assembly and site. The work also includes contact with subcontractors, purchasing and the sales organization. Together, we operate in different interfaces where we are expected to be active and open to change and development.
As part of your work within the projects, you will also attend the workshop to support the projects through the complete assembly.
How You'll Make an Impact
Deliver the electrical design for our gas turbine projects, supporting customers all around the world to meet the energy demand.
Be responsible for all aspects of your design, ensuring that you deliver what the customer needs, to the right cost and in the right time.
Build strong partnerships with your interfaces, securing smooth order execution and efficient customer solutions
Develop customer-oriented solutions with high quality that will power society.
Be part of a team, working together and having fun at work. As part of the team, you are also an important aspect of the work environment, making everyone around you feel respected and valued as colleagues.
What You Bring
You have a relevant education within electrical engineering and have several years of experience in the field.
Previous experience of our product line and other power generation products are valued.
Experience with COMOS will help you get up to speed quickly. Experience in SAP is also useful.
You communicate well in English, both verbally and in writing. You have good communication skills and appreciate cooperation with others.
You care about your colleagues and respect everyone for who they are. You see the benefit of working in a diverse team and appreciate a broad network.
You focus on Safety, Quality and Customer Satisfaction, ensuring that your work is delivered both in time and with highest possible standard.
We strongly encourage applications from talented professionals who have taken a career break and are ready to return to the workplace.
We believe that diverse career paths enrich our organization, and we recognize the unique skills, resilience, and perspectives that returning professionals bring.
About the Team
The low voltage team is one of four construction teams within electrical systems. Together with the other construction teams and the project lead engineer team you form the electrical systems department, delivering all electrical solutions for our customer projects. The team consists of around 20 team members, located in Sweden, India, Austria and the US.
We work together to find the best solutions and value everyone's input. You will join a team where we have fun in our daily work but also come together to solve tough technical problems and questions.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 299869 not later than 2026-08-26.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, ledarnaklubbenseab@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "299869". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
10005812